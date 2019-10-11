Rapper Ice Cube’s concert at Fresno Fair delayed because of fire

SHARE COPY LINK

Rapper Ice Cube’s much anticipated concert Friday night at the Fresno Fair has been delayed.

The Big Fresno Fair announced Friday evening that the start time has been pushed back to 8:45 p.m. after the concert initially was scheduled for 7 p.m., citing the fires in Southern California for reason for the delay.

Wildfire has been burning on the northern edge of Los Angeles, growing more than 11 square miles with some containment Friday afternoon.

Two years ago, Ice Cube performed at the Fresno Fair before a sold out crowd that got to jam out to songs such as “It Was a Good Day” and “ You Can Do It.”

