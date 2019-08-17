Newcomer truck impresses at 9th annual Taco Truck Throwdown

First timers win Judges’ Choice Award at 9th Taco Truck Throwdown Watch as Maritza Silva and Luciano Morfin's Tacos Pinto wins the Judge's Award at Taco Truck Throwdown #9 Saturday. Aug. 17, 2019 in Fresno. Tacos Pinto is located outside the Kwik Serv gas station at Shaw and West Avenues in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Maritza Silva and Luciano Morfin's Tacos Pinto wins the Judge's Award at Taco Truck Throwdown #9 Saturday. Aug. 17, 2019 in Fresno. Tacos Pinto is located outside the Kwik Serv gas station at Shaw and West Avenues in Fresno.

Taco trucks and long lines of people packed the Chuckchansi Park Saturday night for the ninth annual Taco Truck Throwdown.

Over 30 taco trucks, including eight new contestants, competed for the title “Best Taco Truck in the World.”

And it was a newcomer who impressed the most.

At least among the judges.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tacos Pinto, a food truck that’s been open for only four months, competed for the first time at the Taco Truck Throwdown, and was was named winner of the Judges’ Choice.

“Never in the history of Taco Truck Throwdown has this happened,” said Ray Ortiz, Entertainment Manger of the Fresno Grizzlies.

The taco truck is owned by couple Maritza Silva and Luciano Morfin and located on Shaw and West. Their popular breaded shrimp taco impressed the judges and won them first place.

“We make everything from scratch and everything is always fresh,” said Maritza.

The People’s Choice was being tallied late Saturday night.

Roughly 10,000 people attended the popular summer event, Ortiz estimated.

Last year’s winner was El Mexicano who took home Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards.