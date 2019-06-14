‘Pretty special moment.’: WWE superstar Becky Lynch cheers up Valley wrestling fan

Morgan Boyle of Merced meets with WWE superstar Becky Lynch at a WWE Live Event at the Save Mart Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019. SPECIAL TO THE BEE

Morgan Boyle will never forget the first time he went to a WWE show.

Months after he lost all his pro wrestling mementos in a fire at his Merced home, Boyle met his favorite WWE wrestler, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch, backstage and took a photo with the superstar at “WWE Live” at the Save Mart Center on June 9.

Pro wrestler A.J. Kirsch arranged the meeting after hearing about Boyle’s loss.

“I think I was in shock most of the time,” Boyle wrote on Facebook. “Ringside seats and a personal meet with The Man herself. She was soooooo nice and gracious to me and my parents.”

A fire ripped through the Boyles’ home in January, sending five family members to the hospital, fire officials said.

Boyle, who has cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair. His father, Dennis, told the Merced Sun-Star he ran into his son’s room and carried him out as the fire raged.

Dennis Boyle messaged Kirsch on Facebook and asked if he could help bring some cheer.

When a mentally/physically challenged fan’s home burns down, torching his trove of wrestling memorabilia, not only does the local pro wrestling community step up (story here: https://t.co/6w80GEOrOz), but @BeckyLynchWWE makes his day at #WWEFresno.



This is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/OjhKuvOaZq — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) June 10, 2019

Kirsch obliged and his friends at Best of the West wrestling signed autographs and gave him plenty of wrestling memorabilia to pass along at a recent Merced event.

But Kirsch went a step further and used his wrestling connections to reach Lynch, who quickly responded and said she would help.

I don’t usually use this to talk as ‘myself’ these days, but meeting this man, and seeing what wrestling means to him is why we do this. I was honored to meet Morgan and his family. https://t.co/gwGwfZNvzM — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 11, 2019

“To be able to be the catalyst to help make that happen makes me feel really good about professional wrestling, what it means to people,” Kirsch said. “Morgan was absolutely giddy and I almost broke down and cried when he busted out that laugh. Pretty special moment.”



