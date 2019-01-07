Local

5 family members hospitalized after fire guts Merced home, firefighters say

By Vikaas Shanker

January 07, 2019 11:23 AM

Merced house fire results in injuries, officials say

A large fire ripped through a Merced home early Monday hospitalizing five family members, fire officials said.

Merced city firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 3500 block of Cordova Avenue for reports of smoke and fire showing from the garage and cars in the home shortly before 6 a.m., Fire Captain Morgan Madruga said.

When they arrived, heavy flames were burning the garage, spreading to the living spaces, Madruga said.

All the residents evacuated the home, but five family members were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, Battalion Chief Cory Haas said. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The contents of the home were a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the majority of the house structure, Haas said. The loss to the structure of the $245,000 home was $85,000, Haas said, noting more than 90 percent of the contents, totaling $165,000, were destroyed.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation.

