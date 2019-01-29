Baby rhino born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo. And this newborn already knows how to stand

Say hello to the newest member of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

What a cutie!

This newborn baby southern white rhinoceros was born Tuesday as rhino parents Tim and Kayla welcomed their second calf into the world.

The veterinary staff and zookeepers didn’t know the new calf’s gender immediately since they were giving Mamma and her new baby space and time to bond.

The zoo, however, said it will soon hold a contest for guests to pick a name for the new calf.

The specific weight of the baby rhino also was not immediately known.

But a calf typically will weigh between 55 to 100 pounds, and is able to stand and begin walking within minutes of birth, according to Rhinosinfo.com.

The white rhino is third largest land mammal in the world, with only the Asian elephant and Afrian elephant bigger, according to the Maryland Zoo.

An adult white rhino can weigh between 4,000 and 6,000 pounds and stand 5 to 6 feet.

Tim and Kayla had their first calf, Rudo, back in January of 2017. Rudo was eventually relocated for his own well being, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced then.

Other animals have been born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo before.

In November, for example, a male orangutan was born at Fresno’s zoo.