Fresno Chaffee Zoo is sending off one of its white rhinos. Another is on the way

Kayla and Tim are expecting a baby, which is big news for Fresno Chaffee Zoo because they are the zoo's southern white rhinoceros (so, you know, large animals).

The calf is expected sometime in early 2019, though an exact due date is hard to come by, said Vernon Presley, curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, in a release announcing the pregnancy.





“Rhinoceros gestation is 16 months and we have to estimate the due date based on Kayla’s physical changes and hormonal analysis," she said. "As her estimated due date gets closer, we will have a better time line of when to expect the calf. When she’s approximately two weeks away from giving birth, she will stay behind-the-scenes for closer monitoring."

This will be the second calf for the two rhinos.

Their first, Rudo, was born in January of 2017 and the announcement of the pregnancy came with news that the zoo is making arrangements to relocate Rudo for his own well being.

Kayla is expected to be protective of her new calf and as Rudo further matures, he will no longer get along with his father.

Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball." He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.

"While we will miss him dearly, we are happy to be able to secure a new home for him in the near future,” Presley said. They expect to have a new home for Rudo by fall.

Both Tim and Kayla moved to Fresno in 2015 as part of the grand opening of African Adventure.





This is the second such announcement from the zoo this month. Siabu, the 29-year old female orangutan, is also pregnant. Her baby is expected to be born by December.