Sacramento rockers Cake wants you to ‘Vote Like Hell’ for this local congressional candidate

Sacramento rock band Cake is hitting the campaign trail in advance of November’s mid-terms election.

The band, known for the 2001 song “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” is out front with the “Vote Like Hell” project, which helps potential voters register and find polling places with events such as the just announced fundraiser concert for Andrew Janz on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Crest Theatre in downtown Fresno.

Tickets for the event are $40 and $100 (VIP) and available through the online fundraising platform ActBlue, which is expected to raise more than $1 billion in contributions to Democratic candidates and causes during this election cycle.

That includes Janz, the Democrat who is challenging incumbent Devin Nunes for California’s 22nd congressional district.

The event is paid for by ActBlue and not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

To quote the concert’s event page: “Politics is about power. We can’t write or pass the laws, but we decide who does.”