Fresno woman wins big and shares message during special edition of The Price is Right

Fresno’s Suzanne Webster-Jones didn’t just make it on The Price is Right and fulfill a childhood dream.

The former Fresno Unified principal went on the popular game show recently and took home almost $52,000 in prizes.

Yes, Webster-Jones had a grand ole time on stage from the Burbank studios during the show’s recording back in August.

As seen during the show’s airing Monday, Webster-Jones got to hug game show host Drew Carey, managed to spin exactly $1 on “The Big Wheel” on her first try, and won her “Showcase Showdown,” which included, yup, a new sports utility vehicle.

“It was so fulfilling and so energizing,” Webster-Jones said. “It was euphoric. I couldn’t believe what was happening.

“It was boom, boom, boom! You’ve won!”

As much as Webster-Jones enjoyed winning, though, she said she was just as satisfied for the opportunity to share an important message on national TV.

You see, Webster-Jones was part of a special edition of The Price is Right - a Breast Cancer Awareness-themed show.

And October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Three years ago, Webster-Jones was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“These days ... they suggest getting a mammogram every other year,” Webster-Jones said. “In 2015 for some reason, I felt it was important to have a mammogram. So I had to convince my doctor to get one down.

“Well, I ended up being diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer. Had to have two surgeries and eight weeks of daily radiation.

“My message is this,” Webster-Jones added. “Everyone really needs to get a mammogram ever year, if possible.

“If I had waited a whole year before they discovered what I had, who knows what would’ve happened.”

After beating cancer through the surgeries and radiation treatment — she also credits a lifestyle change that included losing weight, reducing stress in her life and finding activities that made her happy — Webster-Jones made a point to make her childhood dream of going on The Price is Right into a bucket list thing to do.

When Webster-Jones found out the show was having a breast cancer awareness episode this summer, she made sure to try to audition for that show.

Along with her husband and daughter, Webster-Jones waited about 4 hours in line just for the opportunity to talk briefly with a casting crew and watch the show from the stands in the studio.

Somehow, Webster-Jones ended up getting selected to “Come on Down.”

“I’ve wanted to be on this show since I was 8,” Webster-Jones said.

Soon after, Webster-Jones won her individual contest that challenged her to pick the most expensive item among a scooter, computer and customized refrigerator (it was the scooter).

Then she took on “The Big Wheel.”

“It’s heavy,” Webster-Jones said.

And as she explained her message of why it was important for women to have an annual mammogram, the wheel stopped exactly on the $1 to secure a spot in the final round of the game show (she wasn’t able to get it to spin $1 again on the bonus try).

During the “Showcase Showdown,” Webster-Jones came within $661 of making a perfect bid. Her opponent, meanwhile, underbid by about $20,000.

For her near accuracy, Webster-Jones won a Lincoln MKX, as well as a trip to Arizona.

The Price is Right has 90 days to deliver the prizes once the specific show has aired, by the way. Winners do have to pay taxes on their items.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying the new car, as well as the relaxing trip to Ariz,” Webster-Jones said. “But the biggest thing I walked away with from the experience was I could send a message to women nationally.

“I feel blessed. The whole experience was very satisfying.”

To help support breast cancer awareness locally, the Susan G. Komen organization will hold the “Race for the Cure” on Sunday at Chukchansi Park.

The walk/run event begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit: www.info-komen.org