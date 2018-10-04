Fresno native to appear on trivia game show ‘Jeopardy!’

The trivia skills of Fresno native Adam Francois Watkins will be on national display Friday night during a showing of the longtime game show “Jeopardy!”
Watkins, a former Edison High School valedictorian, is the son of Fresno photo laureate Howard Watkins, a retired attorney who runs the Watkins Photo Archive Project, and Christine Watkins, a retired Fresno Unified School District teacher and student teacher supervisor at Fresno State.
The game show airs locally at 7 p.m. on ABC30 (KFSN, Channel 30.1).
As it airs, Howard and Christine Watkins will host a public viewing of the show, with refreshments, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Avenue. The show was taped in July in Culver City.
“Mom and dad are very proud of what he was able to do,” Howard Watkins said.
Now a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Adam Watkins attended Jackson Elementary School, Manchester GATE Elementary School, and Edison Computech Middle School in Fresno before graduating from Edison High with a 4.32 GPA. He played competitive water polo at Brown University and then went to Harvard Law School.
Adam now does federal appellate practice work from home and cares for his three children: Oliver, 10; Lono, 8; and Georgia, 6.
