This is how to get your Yosemite Half Dome passes and reach the summit

Yosemite National Park is opening the cables again to climb up Half Dome.
And a daily lottery begins Wednesday for those looking to receive a permit to go up the famous summit.
To apply for a daily lottery permit, applications are accepted from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m. two days in advance of the intended hiking date.
Permits are available online through the daily lottery operated by recreation.gov.
Back in March, Yosemite held a preseason lottery for cable permits up to Half Dome.
The daily lottery gives hikers another chance to climb up the mountain if they missed out during the preseason drawing.
Lottery applicants may request up to six permits, which costs $10 per application and $10 for a permit fee if issued.
Permit applicants must use their legal name when applying for a permit and a matching government-issued ID is required at the permit check point.
Day use permits cannot be obtained in person through any office in Yosemite National Park. Overnight use permits are available through the Yosemite National Park Wilderness Center. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/wildpermits.htm.
