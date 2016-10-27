Trail Mix for Oct. 29: New trail on San Joaquin River Parkway, plus Cyclocross is back

The latest piece to the San Joaquin River Parkway Trail has been unveiled to the public.
The Friant Interactive Nature Site, or “FINS” as it reads on the sign along Friant Road just before Flemming Avenue, is a new outdoor educational facility and paved trail nestled behind the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery that links to Lost Lake Park.
The route begins at the parking lot and curves toward the hatchery to a fork. At the right is a small outdoor classroom while to the left the paved trail continues passing by the Small Fry Children’s Trail that features educational stations, a slide, swing and picnic tables.
Dogs on a leash and cyclists are allowed along the trail.
Visitors can wander through the hatchery rows or keep on the trail, crossing the bridge that connects the final paved stretch to the northeast edge of Lost Lake Park.
It is recommended to start the trail from FINS, as construction workers are still renovating the campgrounds at Lost Lake. Day use is still permitted at Lost Lake, but the campgrounds are expected to be closed through mid-November.
The $3.38 million project was crafted by San Joaquin River Conservancy, with approval of the California Wildlife Conservation Board, using state bond funds from the Safe Drinking Water, Water Quality and Supply, Flood Control, River and Coastal Protection Fund of 2006 (Proposition 84) and the Clean Water, Clean Air, Safe Neighborhood Parks, and Coastal Protection Bond Act of 2002 (Proposition 40).
Work will continue, as construction for a $40 million Salmon Conservation and Research Facility is to begin this fall. It will produce spring-run Chinook salmon for reintroduction to the San Joaquin River.
Homegrown cyclocross returns – Sunday marks the return of the annual Homegrown Cyclocross Series at Woodward Park. The race is the first of three in the series put on by the Central California Off-Road Cyclists.
Other dates are Nov. 13 and Dec. 4, also at Woodward.
There are 13 races for men, women and children of all skill levels. Each lap will incorporate grass, mud and gravel terrain, as well as barrier sections. Cyclists can register up to 30 minutes before each race. The cost is $20 for men and women and $15 for juniors. The first race is at 10 a.m.
To sign up or for more details, go to www.racemine.com/ccorc.
▪ Save the Date: Nov. 12 is the LouFest Cyclocross Night Race at Woodward Park.
Ryan’s run – For the third year in a row, Ryan Stiner will run 200 miles from San Francisco to Clovis to raise money and awareness for autism spectrum disorder.
The 29-year-old Fresno State business graduate already has raised nearly $30,000 for the Autism Center at Fresno State, collecting $14,600 in donations in 2015 and after pulling in $14,360 in 2014.
This year, Stiner will raise money for the California Autism Center and Learning Group.
He will take off from San Francisco on Nov. 4 and run more than 20 miles per day before reaching the finish Nov. 12 at Railroad Park in Clovis.
Stiner is hosting a meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. Saturday at the California Autism Center, which also is hosting a Haunted House for families. The center is at 1630 E. Shaw Ave., suite 190. He also invited the public to join him for the final three miles of his run. The group will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Selma Layne Memorial Park and walk/jog to Railroad Park.
Get the details at www.ryansrunforautism.com, www.calautismcenter.org.
Night hike – The Sierra Foothill Conservancy is leading a night hike on McKenzie Preserve on Nov. 11. The 4-mile trek mostly will follow Discovery Trail led by docents Sue Stone and Katie Phillips. Space is limited; hikers must be 12 and older. Bring a flashlight (red light preferred) or headlamp, water and snacks or other food and also dress in layers.
Fees is $5 for students, $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
For details or to register, visit www.sierrafoothill.org.
