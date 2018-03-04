Firebaugh’s Josh Allen turns heads at NFL Combine

Did Josh Allen just set himself up to go from brown and yellow to brown and orange?
The Firebaugh native had an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis – one that had at least a few draft analysts suggesting the quarterback might be trading his Wyoming gear for a Cleveland Browns jersey.
One of Allen’s most impressive feats was throwing a pass more than 60 yards downfield from where he launched it and into the hands of an in-stride receiver.
Allen also led all quarterbacks in the broad jump and vertical jump and he was third in the 40-yard dash. He was second in the three-cone drill and tied for eighth in the 20-yard shuttle.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has been a fan all along, and Saturday’s performances didn’t change his mind:
“Josh Allen is checking all the boxes to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Wyoming quarterback, whom I’ve had going to the Browns at No. 1 in my first two mock drafts, made every throw on Saturday and put up the best testing numbers of the top signal-callers (Louisville’s Lamar Jackson threw but didn’t test). Allen is crushing the pre-draft process after coming back from an injured shoulder late in the season. He showed improvement at Senior Bowl practices and looked great in workouts in Indianapolis.”
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks said Allen turned heads:
“To the surprise of scouts in attendance, Allen was the best passer on the field Saturday. He not only showed exceptional range as a deep-ball thrower, but he was on point with his short and intermediate tosses, particularly out-breaking routes to the boundary. In addition, Allen displayed improved footwork and mechanics on his throws, which led to better accuracy and ball placement. While it is important to keep a T-shirts-and-shorts workout in perspective, this stellar outing from Allen will prompt some scouts to view the Wyoming product as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class, based on his physical dimensions and his limitless potential.”
The Browns own the Nos. 1 and 4 picks in the draft, April 26-28.
