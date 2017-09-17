This play ignited the Raiders to their first 2-0 start since 2002

Johnny Holton of the Raiders always wants to be alert on special teams because you never know what may happen.

That was the case in Sunday against the New York Jets

With the Oakland Raiders leading 14-10 in the second quarter, Jets punt returner Kalif Raymond signaled for a fair catch but he muffed the ball and Holton was there to recover it at the Jets 2-yard line

What happened next?

Marshawn Lynch scored on a 2-yard run – his first touchdown as a Raider – in a 45-20 victory at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Still, Holton, being humble as he is, gave credit to Marquette King for his 55-yard punt.

“He (Raymond) called a fair catch and so I broke down, and so it happens we’ve been watching film and he was making mistakes like that and we capitalized off it,” he said.

The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2002 when the team finished 11-5 and appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Carr throws 3 TDs – Raiders quarteback Derek Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating 136.6. It was the 27th multi-touchdown game in his career – the 11th most through a player’s first four seasons in the NFL.