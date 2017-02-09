Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow scaling back duties in 2017

Mike Krukow – the beloved play-by-play commentator for the San Francisco Giants for more than two and half decades – announced Thursday he’ll be scaling back his television coverage duties this season.
Krukow told KNBR he’ll broadcast 120 of the 162 regular-season games for Comcast Sports Bay Area.
“Not by design, not by the Giants’ design, but just by nature’s design. It’s what I can do,” Krukow said during the Murph & Mac Show.
He later talked to Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle and explained that his new schedule would include all of the Giants’ home games and National League West road games.
Just talked to Krukow. He said he'll do all home games and NL West road games. Nothing east of Denver till the playoffs. #sfgiants— Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) February 9, 2017
Krukow, 64, also told Schulman that he’s not retiring though in recent years his mobility has been limited due to a degenerative muscle disease.
He will be replaced in the booth for the games he misses by former San Francisco relief pitchers Javier Lopez and Jeremy Affeldt.
#sfgiants Mike Krukow cutting back 25% on Giants broadcasts is good for him...bad for TV viewers. Krukow and Kuiper tough to replace.— Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) February 9, 2017
