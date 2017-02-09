Baseball

February 9, 2017 5:30 PM

Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow scaling back duties in 2017

Mike Krukow – the beloved play-by-play commentator for the San Francisco Giants for more than two and half decades – announced Thursday he’ll be scaling back his television coverage duties this season.

Krukow told KNBR he’ll broadcast 120 of the 162 regular-season games for Comcast Sports Bay Area.

“Not by design, not by the Giants’ design, but just by nature’s design. It’s what I can do,” Krukow said during the Murph & Mac Show.

He later talked to Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle and explained that his new schedule would include all of the Giants’ home games and National League West road games.

Krukow, 64, also told Schulman that he’s not retiring though in recent years his mobility has been limited due to a degenerative muscle disease.

He will be replaced in the booth for the games he misses by former San Francisco relief pitchers Javier Lopez and Jeremy Affeldt.

