Memorial quarterback Alec Trujillo throws downfield in the Panthers' season-opener.

High School Football

Memorial back on top of Central Section football for first time since 2003

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 09:51 PM

San Joaquin Memorial High beat Tulare Western 45-31 Friday night to secure the school’s seventh Central Section football championship.

The second-seeded Panthers went on the road in Division III to deny the top-seeded Mustangs their school’s first section title.

Memorial hadn’t won a title since 2003. But the Panthers (11-2) got rolling to finish the regular season with a win over Sanger then rolled through the section playoffs beating West 35-14 and Bakersfield Christian 49-7 before getting the best of Tulare Western, rolling up a 35-16 halftime lead en route to the victory.

Alej Trujillo threw three first-half touchdowns to help pace the Panthers.

The Mustangs, who lost to city rival Tulare Union in the regular-season finale, finished 11-2.

Memorial advances to the state playoffs. It’ll learn its regional pairing when the California Interscholastic Federation announces the field Sunday.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  

