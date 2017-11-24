Tulare trailed at halftime but erupted for 36 points in the second half for a 49-21 win against Dinuba in the Central Section Division II championship.
Tulare trailed at halftime but erupted for 36 points in the second half for a 49-21 win against Dinuba in the Central Section Division II championship. Courtesy Tulare Union Tribe Athletics
Tulare trailed at halftime but erupted for 36 points in the second half for a 49-21 win against Dinuba in the Central Section Division II championship. Courtesy Tulare Union Tribe Athletics

High School Football

Tulare Union adds title to go with its perfect season and Allen sets another record

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

November 24, 2017 10:41 PM

Just when it seemed an opponent had found a way to slow down Tulare Union High’s mighty offense, the Tribe made halftime adjustments that put it back on track.

Top-seeded Tulare Union remained perfect on the season at 13-0 and captured the Central Section Division II football championship after defeating No. 2 Dinuba 49-21 on Friday night at Bob Mathias Stadium.

The Emperors held the Tribe to two touchdowns and owned a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Tulare Union had been there before with Dinuba – back on Sept. 29 when the Emperors also led by one point midway through the third quarter only for the Tribe to storm back for a 69-47 victory.

Friday played out in similar fashion.

Tulare Union star running back Kazmeir Allen scored three of his four touchdowns after the break, including the first touchdown of the second half.

Then after Dinuba tied it 21-21 on Alek Marroquin’s 24-yard touchdown run, Tribe quarterback Nathan Lamb passed for two TDs.

First, Lamb hit Darius Baker for the go-ahead touchdown. Then Lamb connected with Bryson Allen for a 64-yard score.

Allen, who earlier this week announced his top college choices (Fresno State, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Cal, USC, Arizona State), provided the finishing touches on touchdown runs from 26 and 91 yards.

Allen has 120 career touchdowns, breaking Dominique Dorsey’s Tulare career mark of 118 touchdowns, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.

Allen also passed Dorsey (1998-2000) and former Dos Palos star Kenny James (1999-2001), to move to No. 2 all-time in Central Section scoring.

Tulare Union is averaging a section-best 56.2 points per game.

The Tribe won its first section title since 2008 and the school’s fifth championship overall. Dinuba (11-2) finished section runner-up for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

Both of the Emperors’ losses this season came against the Tribe.

Tulare Union now awaits a date in the state playoffs. Regional matchups will be announced Dec. 3.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

    Second-seeded Memorial High rolls past No. 3 Bakersfield Christian on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, to reach the Central Section Division III championship.

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.
8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field 1:10

8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field
Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 1:47

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

View More Video