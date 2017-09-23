FILE: Central High’s quarterback Trent Tompkins scrambles for a pass against Liberty High Sept. 8, 2017 in Fresno. Tompkins threw three touchdown passes in a 49-30 loss to nationally ranked De La Salle High School in Concord on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
High School Football

Central gets within five points of nationally ranked De La Salle but falls

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 23, 2017 11:21 PM

The Bee’s top-ranked Central High football team was in striking distance of nationally ranked De La Salle.

But the Spartans, No. 25 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 national rankings, pulled away from the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter for a 49-30 victory Saturday night in Concord.

A 16-yard touchdown run by Jevon Bigelow with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter cut De La Salle’s lead to 35-30.

It was all De La Salle (4-1) after that, scoring the next two touchdowns.

De La Salle once led 28-10 in the second quarter. Then the Grizzlies (4-1) rallied before halftime when Trent Tompkins hit a 30-yard touchdown pass to Manuel Oliver-Davis to trail 28-23. Tompkins finished with three touchdown passes.

Central has a bye next week before opening Tri-River Athletic Conference play at No. 2 Buchanan on Oct. 5.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

