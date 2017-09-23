Central gets within five points of nationally ranked De La Salle but falls

The Bee’s top-ranked Central High football team was in striking distance of nationally ranked De La Salle.
But the Spartans, No. 25 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 national rankings, pulled away from the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter for a 49-30 victory Saturday night in Concord.
Touchdown Central! 16 yard run by Bigelow. 4:46 remaining in the 3rd quarter Central 30 - De La Salle 35. pic.twitter.com/a35yg68sBJ— CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) September 24, 2017
A 16-yard touchdown run by Jevon Bigelow with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter cut De La Salle’s lead to 35-30.
It was all De La Salle (4-1) after that, scoring the next two touchdowns.
De La Salle once led 28-10 in the second quarter. Then the Grizzlies (4-1) rallied before halftime when Trent Tompkins hit a 30-yard touchdown pass to Manuel Oliver-Davis to trail 28-23. Tompkins finished with three touchdown passes.
Touchdown Central! 8 yard pass Tompkins to Hunter. 1:00 remaining in the 1st quarter Central 7 - De La Salle 14. pic.twitter.com/Rs7vXlrNQk— CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) September 24, 2017
Central has a bye next week before opening Tri-River Athletic Conference play at No. 2 Buchanan on Oct. 5.
