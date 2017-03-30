Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez lands offer from Alabama

Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez, who already has given a verbal commitment to Cal of the Pac-12, has an impressive new suitor: perennial national title contender Alabama.
Whille working on homework Wednesday night as he finishes up his junior year, Martinez received a text. It was from Alabama co-defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, asking for a call back.
Martinez, rated the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 24/7sports, then spent 15 minutes on the phone with Lupoi.
“He really laid out a full picture for me in regards to the caliber of football at Alabama,” said Martinez, named The Fresno Bee Player of the Year in January. “The prestige of players that play there. It truly is a special place. They believe I fit with what they want in a quarterback.”
Truly honored to have been offered a scholarship to play for The University of Alabama!! #RTR18 pic.twitter.com/OCKx2munIC— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) March 30, 2017
Martinez, listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 200 pounds, said hearing from Lupoi is “a confidence booster.”
“I feel like I can excel in any system,” he said. “However, knowing that they really believed in me was huge.”
Alabama is the 24th offer for Martinez. He committed to Cal in November, but said he will be talking to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in the next couple of days.
Martinez accounted for 3,869 yards and 41 touchdowns for an 8-4 team that placed second in the Tri-River Athletic Conference,, the Central Section’s preeminent league.
Those junior-year totals included 2,484 yards and 25 touchdowns passing and 1,385 yards and 16 scores while averaging 7.4 yards per carry on the ground while the Golden Eagles advanced to the section Division I semifinals.
