Ex-Central coach Justin Garza dies after six-year cancer fight

Justin Garza, a popular high school football coach with a genuine personality whose career had taken flight when he was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, died Monday.
He was 41.
Central baseball coach Jeff Prieto had exchanged goodbyes with Mr. Garza via phone before he moved from Stanford University Medical Center to hospice care at his parents’ house in north Fresno in mid-December.
“A bone marrow transplant (in October 2014) never took,” Prieto says. “He had been working on sheer toughness for more than two years, but his body just quit fighting.”
Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Regina, son Joaquin and daughter Elena.
Justin was a guy who really put his players first – it wasn’t about him – and I always appreciated that. former Mt. Whitney, Buchanan and Reedley coach Mike Vogt
Mr. Garza, a former Memorial High standout athlete, was head coach at Reedley (2005-09), Sunnyside (2010-11) and Central (2012-14), rapidly earning reverence without pretentiousness.
Highlights were a North Yosemite League title at Sunnyside in 2010 and, at Central, a Central Section Division I runner-up finish in 2012 and a co-Tri-River Athletic Conference championship in ’13.
But, with Mr. Garza, it wasn’t about wins and banners.
“Justin was a guy who really put his players first – it wasn’t about him – and I always appreciated that,” says former Mt. Whitney, Buchanan and Reedley coach Mike Vogt.
“The other thing, in going to clinics and talking to college coaches, Justin was extremely diligent about studying the game. I remember how he would network those guys because he really wanted to learn. In a football sense, he was wise beyond his years.
“This is a time we knew would come, but hoped it never would. It’s so hard because he had a young family.”
Every person who sat down with Justin left knowing they had made a friend. He made every person want to be better. former Central Unified Athletic Director Rich Clayton
The cancer struck in 2011 – Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which affects the body’s ability to fight infections. But Mr. Garza brought no attention to it publicly at the time while forging ahead in making Sunnyside relevant in section football.
Taking notice were administrators at Central, specifically Rich Clayton, the district’s athletic director at the time.
He would ultimately take a position with the same title at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, but remained close with Mr. Garza all along.
“What made Justin special was his passion for all people,” Clayton says. “His heart for helping others, combined with his tremendous intellect, allowed Coach Garza to impact every single person he met, regardless of their background. Every person who sat down with Justin left knowing they had made a friend. He made every person want to be better.
“I am a better person today because of Justin and grateful for every conversation we had.”
Elena Garza, youngest of the two children, was delivered at Clovis Community Medical Center on Thanksgiving Day 2014 while Dad remained at Stanford, one of the world’s most comprehensive cancer treatment hospitals, after a bone-marrow transplant a month earlier.
This was a process, Mr. Garza’s wife said in August 2015, that resulted in unsuccessful steroid treatments following complications.
Regina said then: “It’s not like, ‘We found a (transplant) match and that's it.’ It’s a long process, everybody’s journey is different and Justin continues to fight for his family.”
The fight found a virtual second residence for the family in the Palo Alto area.
“We’ve become experts at the (180-mile) drive,” said his wife, a Fowler graduate and Madera County attorney, who took a leave of absence in the process. “In my mind, it’s the only choice. I’m where I need to be with him, and every day is a blessing.”
Mr. Garza’s fight, so profound, so embraced by those near him, inspired many Central Unified employees to contribute an enormous volume of their sick leave, allowing him to remain on paid leave virtually to the day he died.
Ex-Central Superintendent Mike Berg, who gave a substantial amount of sick leave, said two years ago: “A lot of people are saying, ‘This is a good guy fighting a good fight.’ We’re all behind him because he’s so tremendous with kids.”
To which Mr. Garza responded then: “The amount of sick leave donated by my colleagues is evidence of the type of people I’ve been blessed to work alongside each and every day.”
