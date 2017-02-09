Buchanan freshman Kendall Milton picks up offer from Fresno State

Buchanan High freshman running back Kendall Milton is a big Fresno State football fan.
Could he suit up in a Bulldogs uniform when he graduates in 2020? The new coaching staff appears to sure hope so.
The 14-year-old running back picked up an offer from Fresno State recently – his second Division I offer. The first offer came from Brigham Young when Milton was still an eighth-grader at Alta Sierra Intermediate School.
I’m just glad to see the program at Fresno State is recruiting in the Valley and showing some love to local talent.
Buchanan running back Kendall Milton
“It means a lot,” said Milton, whose brother Ka’Lonn is at Fresno State as a preferred walk-on defensive back. “I’m just glad to see the program at Fresno State is recruiting in the Valley and showing some love to local talent. That’s something been lacking in the past, and I’m glad to see they’re making changes.”
Milton last month starred in International Bowl VII at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
In that game, he helped the U.S. U-16 National Team to a 63-0 victory over Canada. Milton led the team with eight carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 16 yards.
Scout.com national recruiting director Brandon Huffman said Milton will be “on our Scout 2020 watch list this summer” and a “lock” for the Scout 300 for national recruiting that year.
Milton stands at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. His dad, Chris, said a pediatrician told him his son could grow to 6-5 or 6-6.
Chris Milton is proud to see his son land an offer from Fresno State, but he’s also looking at it in a different way as well as his son progresses.
I can’t truly show my excitement because what people don’t understand is it seems the more exposure these kids get, the more pressure and negativity comes their way.
Chris Milton, father of Buchanan’s Kendall Milton
“I go in protective mode,” Chris Milton said. “I can’t truly show my excitement because what people don’t understand is it seems the more exposure these kids get, the more pressure and negativity comes their way.
“You get to the point where these kids are getting offers and you got people that blatantly put out he’s not even that good or he’s overrated this and that. People don’t realize, like Kendall, granted he’s 14 years old and almost stands 6-2 and 200 pounds, but at the end of the day he’s still a 14-year-old kid.”
Kendall Milton was promoted to the Buchanan varsity last fall and played his first game Sept. 30 against Porterville, scoring two touchdowns and rushing nine times for 109 yards. He finished the season with 65 carries for 478 yards and six touchdowns.
Seeing his older brother, who played at Buchanan High and Fresno City College, suit up in a Bulldogs uniform made landing a Fresno State offer even sweeter for him.
“I’ve even been a bigger fan since my older brother became a Bulldogs player himself,” he said. “That just made my Bulldog spirit grow even more.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments