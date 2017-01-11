It’s official: Chuck Shidan finished as Sanger football coach

Chuck Shidan, in the most difficult moment of his 27-year career as football coach at Sanger High, met with his players Wednesday morning.
Only it was away from Tom Flores Stadium and with his players not in uniform.
He was finished, as anticipated for months.
The 59-year-old knew it for days, weeks and months. Only he waited until making the official call after talking with school administrators over the weekend, then his players on campus early Wednesday.
“I was pretty sure I was done,” he says of his resignation, “unless they talked me out of it.”
Shidan checks out at 203-111, the ninth-winningest coach in the history for coaches with records applied only to Central Section tenure, eight league titles and four section championships, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
His final season found a near-perfection close – a 13-1 record, County/Metro Athletic Conference and section Division II titles and a record-estimate 7,500 draw to Sanger’s Tom Flores Stadium, where the Apaches lost 49-36 to Serra-San Mateo on Dec. 11 for the CIF State North Division 2-A Regional Championship Bowl.
And it was there, ultimately, that Sanger had routinely drawn red-clad fans numbering thousands in unconditional support of a Shidan-constructed program, that it ended for the 1975 Sanger graduate.
He was immensely popular, far beyond the Sanger community. And that respect landed at the feet of his peers.
“The man – the ambassador, the Bobby Bowden, the Joe Paterno, of our area,” Edison coach Matt Johnson has said.
And also Bullard coach Donnie Arax: “No one – I mean, no one – plays tougher than Sanger. Chuck is just a great high school coach, bottom line.”
