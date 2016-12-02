Party like it’s 1980: Selma wins first Central Section football title in 36 years

They chanted “Fear the Beard” over and over afterward, celebrating the fact that Selma High coach Matt Logue’s facial hair will keep growing for another week.
But the truly terrifying sight for Selma’s opposition continues to be the Bears’ staunch defense.
Selma nearly shut out defending Central Section champion Chowchilla en route to a 39-7 victory on Friday night for the Central Section Division IV championship.
It’s the Bears’ first section football title since 1980 and the fourth in school history, celebrated in front of an overflow of Selma fans who couldn’t all fit in the Staley Stadium stands.
Selma (13-0) moves on to the state regional bowl next week.
Selma coach Matt Logue
“To be able to get to this game was one thing,” said Logue, who promised his team that he would not shave his beard until the Bears either lost or went undefeated throughout the season.
“To come out on top, and be 13-0, adds a little more specialness. Keep that perfect season. It couldn’t be any better.”
Selma outscored its opponents 129-10 during three postseason games. The Bears nearly went the entire section playoffs without surrendering a touchdown until the reserve defense allowed Chowchilla to find the end zone with 2:30 remaining.
When it was over, Selma had held Chowchilla to 158 total yards.
“You have to give credit to Selma,” Chowchilla coach Alex Pittz said. “They’re an incredible team, an incredible program.
“Coach Logue has done a great job in a very short period of time with them. He’s brought a very physical and tough mentality to these guys.”
On the offensive side, Bears quarterback Junior Ramirez threw three touchdown passes to 6-foot-5 receiver Tiveon Stroud in a matchup nightmare for Chowchilla.
All of Stroud’s catches went for scores, two on 25-yard plays plus a short bullet that he turned into a 43-yard touchdown.
Ramirez completed 8 of 13 passes for 182 yards.
“This means everything,” Ramirez said. “We’ve worked hard for this. Our fans deserve this.”
Bears running back Jordan Dominguez tallied 14 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. He also found the end zone on a 25-yard interception return.
Selma’s 6-foot-5 receiver Tiveon Stroud had three catches for 93 yards with all of his catches going for touchdowns (25, 25, 43 yards).
Chowchilla (10-2) looked out of sync once its first two drives each stalled inside the Selma 33.
The Bears, in turn, scored on their first two possessions.
And Selma’s 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter seemed almost insurmountable for Chowchilla’s run-oriented double wing offense that had been averaging 38.5 points per game.
Chowchilla’s lone score came on Cody Woolsey’s 25-yard strike to Asa Shields.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
