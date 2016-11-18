With big second half, Clovis West beats Clovis in prep football playoffs

2:01 Central edges out Edison in D-I quarterfinal Pause

1:50 Prep football playoffs: No. 3 Hanford 36, No. 6 Kingsburg 21

1:34 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman on his craft

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee