Prep football Week 9 roundup: Sunnyside pounds Fresno to put NYL title in sight

The Sunnyside Wildcats were given some room to run – and they took every inch they could get, pounding the Fresno High Warriors defense en route to a 48-16 victory Friday night that all but locked up the North Yosemite League title.
Both teams entered 2-0 in league, but the No. 14-ranked Wildcats (6-2) were determined to extend their winning streak to six on Senior Night at Sunnyside Stadium.
Senior running back and linebacker Marcus Hawkins finished with four rushing touchdowns including a huge 76-yard dagger that put the Wildcats in front by 22 points in the third quarter.
But Hawkins’ biggest play of the night came on defense as he stopped Fresno running back John L’Heurueux on a fourth down near the goal line with 2:33 remaining before halftime.
The Wildcats kept it on the ground and sophomore running back Devon Jones added to their lead with a 23-yard touchdown run.
It was all Sunnyside from there, as the Warriors were shut out in the second half and held to just 100 yards of total offense the rest of the game – 72 in the air and 28 on the ground.
Fresno, which last year needed overtime to beat Sunnyside 40-34 for the eventual NYL crown, falls to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the NYL.
With only Hoover (2-6, 2-1) and Reedley (0-7, 0-2) left to play in the NYL, the Wildcats are likely on their way to their fourth NYL title in five season (2014, -13, -12).
Clovis West 41, Clovis East 6
The fourth-ranked Golden Eagles (6-2, 3-0) blew out to a 31-0 lead by halftime, setting up a showdown with No. 2 Central next week at Koligian Stadium for the lead in the Tri-River Athletic Conference. (The Grizzlies beat No. 12 Clovis North 28-7 on Thursday).
Adrian Martinez threw a pair of touchdown passes to Hayden Leach for an early 14-0 advantage. After an Eli Riofrio field goal, Diego Cruz recovered a fumble to set up a Martinez scoring run to make it 24-0. Rodney Wright, coming off a three-TD game against Buchanan, capped the first half scoring with a 20-yard run.
The Timberwolves (0-8, 0-3), held to single-digit points in four straight games and outscored 374-68 overall this season, did not get on the scoreboard until the final quarter.
The Miners (4-4, 2-2 West Yosemite League) beat the No. 11 Rangers (7-1, 3-1) at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia with an outstanding defensive stand.
Redwood came in averaging more than 31 points per game but was held to an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Michael Harris and an intentional safety with 36 seconds left.
El Diamante got a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone while protecting a 19-7 lead. Derek Hernandez tied it early on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Parker Boswell, who put the Miners ahead to stay with a quarterback sneak and Andrew Valdez added a short touchdown run in the third quarter.
Selma 46, Immanuel 8
Junior Ramirez passed for a touchdown, ran for another and returned a fumble for a third score to help the No. 16 Bears keep their unbeaten season going with a Central Sequoia League victory against the Eagles.
Rudy Rodriguez rushed for two touchdowns for Selma (8-0, 3-0), which is ranked No. 1 in Division IV heading into its final league games at Exeter on Oct. 28 and at rival Kingsburg on Nov. 4.
Jordan Dominguez rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Bears, who led 40-0 at halftime. Immanuel fell to 1-6 and 0-3.
Golden West 42, Hanford West 6
Ryan Cook and Gonzalo Rodriguez each scored two touchdowns to help the No. 18 Trailblazers (7-1, 3-1 WYL) beat the host Huskies (3-6, 0-5).
The No. 19 Bullpups (5-4, 3-2) moved into third place in the WYL by beating the Pioneers (3-5, 2-2) at Mineral King Bowl in Visalia.
Hanford, the defending state Division IV-AA champion, has a bye before finishing the regular season against rival Lemoore.
Cris Martinez returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown, and the Highlanders defense picked off the Pirates (0-8, 0-3 NYL) two more times en route to their first victory of the season.
Brandon Ruiz returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown that put McLane (1-7, 1-2) in front 30-6 before halftime.
Tulare Western 49, Mission Oak 0
Andre Aguilar had two shorts touchdown runs, powering the Mustangs past the Hawks in an East Yosemite League game.
Tulare Western (6-2, 3-0) raced to a 35-0 halftime lead over Mission Oak (3-5, 2-1).
Dinuba 17, Kingsburg 0
Wyatt Leppke picked off three passes as the Emperors (5-3, 2-1 CSL) snapped a six-game winning streak for the Vikings (6-2, 2-1).
Gustavo Villareal passed for 246 yards and a 30-yard touchdown to Ismael Moreno, who added a 25-yard field goal along with an extra point following a 1-yard scoring run by Lucas Tuttle.
Central Valley Christian 49, Exeter 21
JJ Lino threw four touchdown passes, two to Gavin Salierno, as the Cavaliers (3-5, 1-2) topped the Monarchs (4-4, 1-2) in the Central Sequoia League.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 35, Washington 20
The Hawks (5-3, 2-0 NSL) won their fifth straight and ended a five-game winning streak for the Panthers (5-4, 2-1) on homecoming in Madera Ranchos.
In the process, Liberty took command of the NSL with games left against one-loss teams (Kerman and Chowchilla).
The Hawks dominated with a 320-yard rushing night, led by Christian Baker with 21 carries for 162 yards and two scores. However, with Liberty inside the Washington 5-yard line with about 30 seconds to play, Baker suffered a leg injury as he was driven out of bounds trying to reach the end zone. He was helped to the training table; the severity of his injury was not immediately clear.
The Panthers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to go ahead 20-14 early in the third quarter. But Liberty answered Noah Beukers' second score of the game with a punishing TD drive of its own to go ahead 21-20, then stopped a fake punt on Washington's side of the field and scored again to take control.
Washington's Victor Nava was just 15 of 39 passing and had an interception deep in Panthers territory two plays after the Hawks had coughed it up on a fumble out of the Washington end zone.
Kerman 32, Sierra 20
Quarterback Sean Chambers had 271 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lions (5-3, 1-1 NSL) past the visiting Chieftains (4-4, 0-3).
Chambers ran 19 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter after Sierra got within 25-14 on two third-quarter scores.
Chambers also connected with Mason Layton on a 68-yard scoring pass that made it 25-0 early in the third quarter.
Shane Maldonado scored twice for the Chieftains and totaled 220 yards including 146 rushing.
The Spartans (8-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back while beating the Panthers (1-7, 1-2) to remain undefeated.
Strathmore can clinch at least a tie for the East Sequoia League title with at Granite Hills on Oct. 28.
Fowler 45, Minarets 25
The Redcats are back at .500, winning their third straight after a 1-4 start as Martin Plata caught two of Julian Sweidy’s three first-half touchdown passes and added an 80-yard kickoff return in a 25-point third quarter of a West Sequoia League victory over the Mustangs
Fowler (4-4, 2-0) and Riverdale (6-2, 2-0), an 8-7 winner over Caruthers, will duel next week for the league lead. Minarets reached a season high in points but fell to 0-8 and 0-2.
Riverdale 8, Caruthers 7
Mitchel Maggini rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys executed the 2-point conversion to edge the Blue Raiders in a West Sequoia League game.
It was the fourth straight game Riverdale (6-2, 2-0) held an opponent to just seven points – and the team’s fourth straight victory. Maggini finished with 101 yards rushing.
Caruthers (6-2, 2-1) took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Alex Puga, who finished with 129 yards on the ground.
Orosi 45, Laton 8
The Cardinals’ Damien Bernal answered a long touchdown pass with a 68-yard run of his own as D-VI third-ranked Orosi (5-3, 2-1) broke open a close game and cruised past the Mustangs (0-8, 0-3) in the East Sierra League.
Laton had pulled with 14-8 on Ivan Soto’s 60-yard catch at the end of the first quarter, but Bernal broke free to push the lead back to double digits and it was 38-8 by the third quarter.
Dos Palos 28, Firebaugh 0
The Broncos (4-4, 2-1) beat the Eagles (6-2, 1-2) in what amounted for a battle for second place in the West Sierra League. Mendota has beaten both teams.
Hoover 24, Roosevelt 20
Taye Haynes’ punt return for a touchdown put the Patriots (2-6, 2-1) ahead for the first time in the fourth quarter Thursday as they rallied from a 20-0 deficit against the Rough Riders (1-7, 1-2) in the North Yosemite League.
Haynes also had an interception late in the game to seal the victory.
Hoover’s comeback also featured a field goal by Javi Pacheco and a touchdown run by Jose Medina.
The Patriots will host Sunnyside on Oct. 28 as NYL play continues, while Roosevelt plays at McLane on Oct. 27.
Tulare 50, Porterville 7
After the Panthers’ Joey Sandoval returned a fumble 90 yards to open the scoring Thursday, the No. 20 Tribe (7-1) scored the last 50 points of the game to improve to 3-0 in the East Yosemite League.
Kazmeir Allen rushed for 184 yards, caught six passes for 154 and totaled four touchdowns to lead the Tribe.
Nathan Lamb completed 22 of 25 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, with his favorite target being Emoryie Edwards, who caught eight passes for 140 yards and two scores.
Tulare’s Bryan Rosas had two interceptions, one for a 30-yard score.
The Tribe face Mission Oak on Oct. 38 and traditional rival Tulare West in the Bell Game on Nov. 3.
Delano 44, Monache 27
Ramon Ortega’s touchdown pass to Didier Aburto put the Tigers (3-5, 1-2) ahead for the first time Thursday with 1:09 left in the second quarter at 17-14, and Delano went on to defeat the Marauders (2-6, 0-3) for its first EYL win since 2011.
The Tigers pulled away in the second half as Ortega rushed for two of his three touchdowns and Aburto added two more scoring runs.
Delano hosts Porterville on Oct. 28 as EYL play continues, while Monache plays at Tulare Western on Oct. 27.
Comments