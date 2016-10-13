Harrington catches 3 TD as Edison beats Memorial, sets up showdown vs. Sanger

Another win next week for Edison High and that 0-5 start will be rendered virtually meaningless.
The Central Section’s 13th-ranked Tigers maneuvered into that position by dominating No. 18 Memorial 35-25 Thursday night in a County/Metro Athletic Conference game at Sunnyside Stadium.
But here’s the kicker: That next win would have to be against No. 7 Sanger, which is 6-0 and heavily favored in a CMAC game at Madera South on Friday night.
Still, Edison is 2-0 in the league and, says coach Matt Johnson, has established “a little mojo” after defeating Memorial on a night junior wide receiver Teyjohn Harrington caught touchdown passes of 30, 59 and 39 yards.
“This is the beginning,” said Harrington, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder who has attracted a Cal coach into town and has also talked with coaches from Arizona State.
Harrington, beating Memorial defenders with a combination of speed and jumping ability, was slow to go this season after breaking two knuckles in a summer basketball game.
“He’s special,” Johnson said. “He’s a long-strider, but he’s got acceleration. That guy can run and he has great ball skills, which has been helped by playing basketball.”
For Edison, it’s been about keeping the faith after going winless against one of the toughest nonleague schedules west of the Rockies.
“When you go 0-5,” said Johnson, “you look for anything to keep the guys engaged and it’s simple: win the CMAC championship.”
Simple?
Well, surely not, given the Sanger clash at McLane and a Nov. 4 date looming with No. 8 Bullard at Sunnyside to close the regular season.
Against Memorial (4-3, 1-1), the Tigers received contributions from three quarterbacks – two TD passes from Adrian Galarza, another from Shareef Goodwin and a running score from Jimmy Gray.
And sharing player of the game honors with Harrington was junior safety Steve Stephens, who recovered a fumble and intercepted two passes.
Demarcus Wilson carried 24 times for 72 yards and caught a 43-yard scoring pass for Memorial.
