They announced there'd be no national anthem before championship. The crowd did this

Before Clovis High played Buchanan for the Central Section championship, the announcer stated there wouldn't be a national anthem prior the game.
Those in attendance at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond, however, weren't having any of that.
Following a loud chorus of boos, the patriotic crowd decided to stand up and begin singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner" in a cappella.
Many removed their hats and placed their hand over their heart. Others simply stood tall with pride.
Players stopped their pregame warmups to turn around and face the American flag that waved beyond the center-field wall.
When the song was over, the crowd burst into a round of applause.
The teams went on to play ball.
And an American pastime was preserved.
