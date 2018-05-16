It is a three-peat for the Clovis North boys tennis team

It's back-to-back-to-back Central Section titles for the Clovis North High boys tennis team.
The top-seeded Broncos rolled to a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Clovis West in a Division I championship Wednesday afternoon.
Clovis North was led by top singles player Michael Fourchy, who defeated Cody Castro 6-1, 6-0.
It is the first title for coach Bryan Junio with the boys program. The former Fresno State standout had guided the Clovis North girls teams to titles in 2016 and 2017, as well as at Clovis West in 2011 and 2012, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
Other section champions:
D-II: No. 2 Sanger defeated top-seed Central Valley Christian 5-1. to win its first section title since 1941..
D-III: No. 4 Yosemite edged No. 2 Lemoore 5-4, capturing its first title.
D-IV: Sierra Pacific defeated Roosevelt 5-4. It is the Bears' second title.
D-V: No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos outlasted No. 3 Fresno Christian 5-1 for its second title on Tuesday. All six singles matches went to a third set tiebreaker.
