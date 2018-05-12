Clovis West's Samansky stamps her name in Central Section swim meet record book

Clovis West High's Abby Samansky stole the show Saturday at the Central Section Division I swimming meet in her home pool.

Samansky, just a junior, won two individual events and was on two winning relay teams, all in meet-record times.

"I was just super-psyched to race today," Samansky said. "I love high school season, it's so fun racing all your club friends, too, because you know all these people."

Clovis West continued its 22-year domination of the section girls meet in dominating fashion with 476.5 points. Runner-up Buchanan scored 315. Clovis High was third.





The Clovis North boys team, which broke through against the Clovis West boys last year after the Golden Eagles had won 17 of the previous 18 section titles, backed it up with 533 points to win the 2018 title. Runner-up Buchanan had 486.5. Clovis West was third.

The top finishers will return to the Clovis West pool May 18-19 for the state meet. The event, in its fourth year, has only been held at Clovis West.

Girls highlights

Samansky successfully defended her 200-yard freestyle crown and also won the 100 free, plus joined teammates Caitlyn Snyder, Lexie Voice and Jordan Gruce on the 200 free and 400 free relays.

Snyder, a senior, scored Clovis West's other win, in the 50 free in meet-record time. "I wanted to go out with a bang," Snyder said, "and I wasn't feeling that great yesterday, I had to get my head in the game."

Clovis High senior Shelby Vidmar and junior Averee Preble each had three wins. Vidmar scored in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Preble was victorious in the 100 butterfly and 500 free and each had a spot on the winning 200 medley relay with junior Abby Mammen and freshman Taylor Anderson.

Mammen won the other girls individual title, in the 100 back.





Boys highlights

Michael Jia of Clovis North successfully defended his championships in the 100 butterfly and 50 free and was on the winning 200 free relay team with juniors Cole Fleming and Benjamin Forbes and sophomore Bodhi Bowden.

Forbes also won two individual races, successfully defending his 100 free title and adding the 200 free championship. And he was on the winning 400 free relay team with Bowden and juniors Parker Bell and Samuel Taylor.

Clovis North also got wins from juniors Theo Tuggle (500 free) and Ethan Depry (200 IM).

Clovis West won the 200 medley relay with senior Mason Harris and three youngsters, sophomores Parker Fife and Joaquin Jamieson and freshman Austin Lane.

Jamieson won the 100 breaststroke and Lane led a 1-2-3 finish by freshmen in the 100 back.