Tulare Union star Kazmeir Allen announces his college choice – and it’s a dark horse

More Videos

Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet 1:19

Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet

Pause
Delaine Eastin, candidate for California's governor, brings her campaign to Fresno 2:15

Delaine Eastin, candidate for California's governor, brings her campaign to Fresno

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:53

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting 0:36

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 0:43

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it

Honoring injured lineman came naturally for Fresno State teammates 1:52

Honoring injured lineman came naturally for Fresno State teammates

  • See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show

    Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41.

Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

High School Sports

Tulare Union star Kazmeir Allen announces his college choice – and it’s a dark horse

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

November 29, 2017 09:18 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Tulare Union High star running back Kazmeir Allen announced Wednesday morning that he’s committed to UCLA.

Allen, whose Tribe is undefeated, won the Central Section Division II championship and is headed to a state regional football semifinal, shared the news via Twitter.

Allen received offers from more than two dozen major schools. Last week he had announced his final six schools – and the list didn’t include UCLA. Allen tweeted logos of Fresno State, San Diego State, Arizona State, USC, UCLA and Wisconsin and said “My Top 6… Subject to change”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What changed? Quite possibly Saturday’s news that Chip Kelly is returning to college football as UCLA head coach, replacing Jim Mora who was fired before the end of the season.

Allen is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound back who’s lightning-quick. He holds the state record for touchdowns in a season, now at 70 with at least the one game left to play. The former record was 64 set in 2000 by Tyler Ebell of Ventura according to preeminent state prep website Cal-Hi Sports.

Allen has 120 career touchdowns, breaking Dominique Dorsey’s Tulare career mark of 118 touchdowns, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.

Allen also passed Dorsey (1998-2000) and former Dos Palos star Kenny James (1999-2001), to move to No. 2 all-time in Central Section scoring.

This story will be updated.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet 1:19

Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet

Pause
Delaine Eastin, candidate for California's governor, brings her campaign to Fresno 2:15

Delaine Eastin, candidate for California's governor, brings her campaign to Fresno

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:53

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting 0:36

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 0:43

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it

Honoring injured lineman came naturally for Fresno State teammates 1:52

Honoring injured lineman came naturally for Fresno State teammates

  • Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet

    Teammates Corie Smith and Meagen Lowe are California's top two finishers in girls D1 cross country championship.

Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet

View More Video