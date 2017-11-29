Tulare Union star Kazmeir Allen announces his college choice – and it’s a dark horse

More Videos 1:19 Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet Pause 2:15 Delaine Eastin, candidate for California's governor, brings her campaign to Fresno 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting 0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 1:52 Honoring injured lineman came naturally for Fresno State teammates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41. Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee