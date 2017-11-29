Tulare Union star Kazmeir Allen announces his college choice – and it’s a dark horse

Tulare Union High star running back Kazmeir Allen announced Wednesday morning that he’s committed to UCLA.
Allen, whose Tribe is undefeated, won the Central Section Division II championship and is headed to a state regional football semifinal, shared the news via Twitter.
University of California, Los Angeles.— Kameir Allen (@kazmeir_) November 29, 2017
COMMITTED
Allen received offers from more than two dozen major schools. Last week he had announced his final six schools – and the list didn’t include UCLA. Allen tweeted logos of Fresno State, San Diego State, Arizona State, USC, UCLA and Wisconsin and said “My Top 6… Subject to change”
My Top 6... Subject to change pic.twitter.com/mLdeRFOpXh— Kameir Allen (@kazmeir_) November 24, 2017
What changed? Quite possibly Saturday’s news that Chip Kelly is returning to college football as UCLA head coach, replacing Jim Mora who was fired before the end of the season.
Allen is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound back who’s lightning-quick. He holds the state record for touchdowns in a season, now at 70 with at least the one game left to play. The former record was 64 set in 2000 by Tyler Ebell of Ventura according to preeminent state prep website Cal-Hi Sports.
Allen has 120 career touchdowns, breaking Dominique Dorsey’s Tulare career mark of 118 touchdowns, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
Allen also passed Dorsey (1998-2000) and former Dos Palos star Kenny James (1999-2001), to move to No. 2 all-time in Central Section scoring.
