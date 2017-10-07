Buchanan girls get rematch with state cross country powers in Clovis Invitational

A Southern California power turned the tables on the Buchanan High girls cross country team at Saturday’s 39th Clovis Invitational.
The Bears stamped themselves as a team to beat this year when they won the prestigious Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Norco on Sept. 16, beating five-time defending state champion Great Oak-Temecula in the process.
The Wolfpack got some revenge Saturday, winning the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park with 102 points. Claremont (132) placed second, followed by Buchanan (142).
Buchanan sophomore Corie Smith, who won at Woodbridge, finished second Saturday in 17 minutes 5.3 seconds. Maddy Denner of Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills won in 16:58.7.
Buchanan’s Meagen Lowe placed eighth in 17:31.1.
There were other Central Section highlights on a day featuring 18 races and more than 4,000 runners. Elite teams from throughout the state descended on Fresno for a meet that uses the same 5,000-meter course as the state meet, which is Nov. 25.
Olivia Herrera of Clovis won the XL varsity girls race in 18:30.9.
Other top Central Section finishers: Reedley boys third in varsity medium, totaling 192 points; McFarland girls third, varsity small; McFarland boys fifth, varsity small; Clovis girls sixth, varsity XL; and Clovis North boys fifth, varsity XL.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
CLOVIS INVITATIONAL
Saturday’s results at Woodward Park
BOYS
Championship
Teams: 1. Great Oak 81, 2. Dublin 105, 3. Dana Hills 141, 4. St. Francis-Mt. View, 143, 5. Crescenta Valley 143, 6. Newbury Park 241, 7. El Toro 248, 8. West Torrance 260, 9. Yucaipa 268, 10. Trabuco Hills 271.
Individuals: 1. Justin Hazell, El Camino Real, 15:01.9; 2. Liam Anderson, Redwood-Larkspur, 15:03.0; 3. Colin Fitzgerald, Crescenta Valley, 15:13.0; 4. Collin Ullrich, Liberty Ranch, 15:15.; 5. Matt Strangio, Jesuit, 15:16.7; 6. Shyam Kumar, St. Francis-Mt. View, 15:17.0; 7. Jacob Korgan, Great Oak, 15:18.1; 8. Adrian Schroeder, Dublin, 15:18.6; 9. Gaurav Phanse, Dublin, 15:20.1; 10. Carlos Carvajal, Great Oak, 15:22.6.
Medium
Teams: 1. Sir Francis Drake 95, 2. Los Altos 192, 3. Reedley 192, 4. Christian Brothers 216, 5. St. John Bosco 220, 6. Ocean View 232, 7. Laguna Beach 252, 8. Servite 258, 9. South Pasadena 264, 10. Corona Del Mar 271.
Individuals: 1. Owen Mackenzie, Los Altos, 15:31.4; 2. Joe Renati, Valley Christian, 15:35.4; 3. Preston Norris, Las Lomas, 15:37.8; 4. Colby Corcoran, St. John Bosco, 15:47.0; 5. Vince Sarino, Servite, 15:51.8; 6. Cristian Gomez, Reedley, 15:52.9; 7. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman, 15:54.7; 8. Diego De La Torre, St. John Bosco, 15:55.6; 9. Nicco Pompili, Sir Frances Drake, 16:02.6; 10. Jonny Vargas, Piner, 16:04.2.
Small
Teams: 1. SF University 123, 2. Valley Christian Cerri 148, 3. Flintridge Prep 152, 4. Big Bear 182, 5. McFarland 187, 6. St. Margaret’s 232, 7. Piedmont 233, 8. Palma 267, 9. College Prep 278, 10. Fillmore 298
Individuals: 1. Evan Pattinelli, Flintridge Prep, 15:31.3; 2. Sam Lavorato, Palma, 15:38.; 3. Karl Winter, St. Mary’s-Stockton, 15:56.2; 4. Chris Anderson, San Lorenzo Valley, 16:00.1; 5. Josh Rupprecht, Valley Christian, 16:08.1; 6. Reece Proctor, Piedmont, 16:10.5; 7. Raul Rodriguez, Big Bear, 16:12.8; 8. Jose Rodriguez, McFarland, 16:16.7; 9. Ryan Dunlap, Sonora, 16:21.9; 10. Michah Filer, Captial Christian, 16:24.1
XL
Teams: 1. Mission Viejo 128, 2. Ayala 146, 3. Beaumont 206, 4. McClatchy 218, 5. Clovis North 226, 6. Foothill 238, 7. JSerra Catholic 283, 8. Davis 301, 9. Homestead 338, 10. Quartz Hill 340.
Individuals: 1. Alexis Garcia, Newport Harbor, 15:24.4; 2. Anthony Grover, JSerra Catholic, 15:28.6; 3. Peter Herold, JSerra Catholic, 15:33.5; 4. Seth Garcia, Madera South, 15:40.5; 5. Brett Hickman, Mission Viejo, 15:41.0; 6. Zach Arias, Ayala, 15:42.9; 7. Stuart Kendall, Foothill, 15:45.0; 8. Robert Bartsch, Torrey Pines, 15:45.6; 9. Luis Chavez, Mission Viejo, 15:54.5; 10. William Sanchez, Beaumont, 15:53.5.
Large
Teams: 1. Rocklin 106, 2. Paso Robles 158, 3. Bella Vista 158, 4. Rowland 179, 5. Arroyo Grande 196, 6. Carlmont 228, 7. Whitney-Rocklin 239, 8. Whittier 239, 9. Woodcreek 263, 10. Burbank 302.
Individuals: 1. Luis Jazo, Arroyo Grande, 15:51.9; 2. Nicholas Muarez, Whittier, 15:49.3; 3. Jared Falcone, Clovis East, 15:59.4; 4. Pablo Cortes, Paso Robles, 16:01.6; 5. Sebasitan Bautista, Whittier, 16:08.5; 6. Damien King, Bella Vista, 16:08.8; 7. Ryan Wilson, Carlmont, 16:11.1; 8. Jorge Pena, Woodcreek, 16:11.7; 9. Jacob Dunne, Rowland, 16:14.5; 10. Trevor Asbury, Rocklin, 16:15.6.
GIRLS
Championship
Teams: 1. Great Oak 102, 2. Claremont 132, 3. Buchanan 142, 4. Granada 197, 5. St. Francis 248, 6. Capistrano Valley 268, 7. Mission Viejo 296, 8. Arcadia 296, 9. San Ramon Valley 304, 10. Canyon Crest Academy 313.
Individuals: 1. Maddy Denner, Oak Ridge, 16:58.7; 2. Corie Smith, Buchanan, 17:05.3; 3. Elena Denner, Oak Ridge, 17:18.1; 4. Haley Herberg, Capistrano Valley, 17:18.; 5. Lauren Puerifoy, King, 17:20.1; 6. Gillian Wagner, Redwood-Larkspur, 17:2.2; 7. Tori Gaitan, Great Oak, 17:29.7; 8. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 17:31.1; 9. Fatima Cortes, Great Oak, 17:32.8; 10. Sydney Hwang, Claremont, 17:35.9.
Medium
Teams: 1. Bishop Amat 127, 2. Laguna Beach 164, 3. San Luis Obispo 187, 4. Laguna Hills 191, 5. Las Lomas 196, 6. Corona Del Mar 210, 7. Esperanza 220, 8. JSerra Catholic 240, 9. St. Francis-Mt. View, 264, 10. Willow Glen 296
Individuals: 1. Nadia Tabriz, JSerra Catholic, 18:13.2; 2. Evie Cant, Laguna Beach, 18:24.7; 3. Quinn Hagerman, Merced, 18:2.8; 4. Marian Moro, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, 18:30.5; 5. Sophia Guiterrez, Orange Lutheran, 18:33.9; 6. Marin Chamberlain, Placer, 18:34.8; 7. McKaylie Caesar, Lindsay, 18:38.4; 8. Audrey Reed, Live Oak, 18:40.9; 9. Naomi Donovan, Los Altos, 18:42.5; 10. Olivia Paez, Bishop Amat, 18:43.4.
Small
Teams: 1. Mayfield 65, 2. Flintridge Prep 131, 3. McFarland 135, 4. Tahoe Truckee 192, 5. Fillmore 200, 6. SF University 205, 7. St. Joseph Notre’ Dame 227. 8. San Lorenzo Valley 254, 9. St. Margaret's 255, 10. Morro Bay 259.
Individuals: 1. Audrey Suarez, Mayfield, 17:50.3; 2. Emily Perez, St. Joseph Notre Dame, 17:54.5; 3. McKnna Smith, Mayfield, 18:12.8; 4. Hilda Gonzalez, McFarland, 18:18.7; 5. Sohie Gitlin, Flintridge Prep, 18:23.6; 6. Claire Jackson, SF UNiversity, 18:37.0; 7. Andi Carnell, St. Margaret’s 18:54.1; 8. Gabby Peterson, Healdsburg, 18:55.9; 9. Audrey McClish, Morro Bay, 18:57.6; 10. Carissa Rodriguez, Fillmore, 19:02.3.
XL
Teams: 1. Crescenta Valley 147, 2. Ayala 181, 3. Amador Valley 186, 4. San Juan Hills 208, 5. Torrey Pines 221, 6. Clovis 228, 7. Wilson Long Beach 246, 8. Poly-Riversside 249, 9. Burbank 295, 10. LA Serna 295.
Individuals: 1. Olivia Herrera, Clovis, 18:30.9; 2. Caitlyn Couch, Crescenta Valley, 18:33.9; 3. Blayney Dolan, Clovis North, 18:35.4; 4. Kelly Wilson, Monte Vista, 18:35.6; 5. Alexis Melendrez, Spanish Springs Nevada, 18:46.5; 6. Isabella Aguiar, Torrey Pines, 18:52.5; 7. Katie Hansen, Sna Juan Hills, 18:55.6; 8. Jicel Fernadez-Ramirez, El Camino Real, 18:59.2; 9. Fiona Hawkins, Newbury Park, 19:01.5; 10. Naila Ortiz, Crescenta Valley, 19:02.2.
Large
Teams: 1. Woodcreek 136, 2. Cosumnes Oaks 205, 3. Brea Olinda 214, 4. Palo Alto 215, 5. Carlmont 221, 6. Whitney-Roclkin 232, 7. Stockdale 250, 8. ROclkin 251, 9. Point Loma 261, 10. Torrance 264.
Individuals: 1. Lauren Lum, Alameda, 18:49.6; 2. Natalie Harper, Cosumnes Oaks, 18:52.4; 3. Rosemary Eden Davis, Cosumnes Oaks, 19:07.9; 4. Elisse Weinerth, Rio Mesa, 19:11.4; 5. Olivia Wade, Point Loma, 10:11.0; 6. Rheanna Jackson, Carson-Nevada, 19:13.7; 7. Miranda Jimenez, Palo Alto, 19:19.1; 8. Annika Mellquist, Woodcreek, 19:19.6; 9. Taylor Smith, Stockdale, 19:25.1; 10. Eleanor Wikstrom, Skyline, 19:25.6.
