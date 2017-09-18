Buchanan High girls run into California cross country spotlight

The Buchanan High girls cross country team stamped itself as a state favorite by winning Saturday’s 37th annual Woodbridge Classic Sweepstakes race in Norco.

Sophomore Corie Smith and junior Meagen Lowe finished 1-2 to pace the Bears’ victory, finishing 3 miles under the lights in 15 minutes, 58.4 seconds and 15:59.3, respectively. Seniors Sydney Fox (16th overall, 12th in team scoring, 16:39.9) and Katie Nili (53rd, 38th, 17:29.1) and sophomore Amanda Dolberg (55th, 39th, 17:30.7) rounded out the scoring for Buchanan, which beat defending state champion Great Oak-Temecula 92-116. Buchanan senior Alyssa Destasio (67th, 50th, 17:44.8) and junior Victoria Nardella (160th, 141st, 19:58.0) had non-scoring runs.

Monache senior Jaden Uphoff was the only Central Section boy to compete in Sweepstakes, finishing 30th in 14:43.7.

Buchanan’s boys finished fourth in the Rated race led by senior Hayden Hansen in ninth at 14:54.4. Monache’s Ivan Mendez won the Rated race in 14:20.3, helping the Marauders to a 20th-place team finish.

Other Buchanan scorers were sophomore Kelly Brewer (23rd, 15:04.6), senior Ryan Toto (43rd, 15:18.9), junior Dustyn McKenney (54th, 15:27.67) and senior Andrew Goff (72nd, 15:36.1).

Central Section schools are gearing up for the 39th Clovis Invitational on Oct. 7 at Woodward Park, a 5,000-meter race. It’s run on the same course used for the state meet Nov. 25.