A special girls volleyball tournament took place for the late John Riding

Whether it was the championship match or not, it was all about the late John Riding.
The ex-Hoover High coach died in May 2014. Since, a memorial tournament was put together for him with family in attendance.
Twenty teams from throughout California came together at Clovis North High and Granite Ridge Middle School for the one-day, third annual John Riding Memorial girls volleyball tournament.
In the end, Buchanan High defeated Clovis North 25-20 and 25-16 to win the title on Saturday afternoon.
The Bears went 7-0 in the tournament, while the Broncos finished 5-2.
“We brought in some of the best teams,” Clovis North coach Travis Herb said. “It was an overall great tournament and we try to make it extra special for everybody, especially the Riding family.”
The tournament most valuable player went to Mikayla Weiss of Buchanan.
Receiving $1,000 grants were Shaye Dubberke of Buchanan and Jayde Westphal of San Luis Obispo.
