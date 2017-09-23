More Videos

  Two volleyball athletes honored at annual John Riding Memorial Challenge

    The two-day John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge not only honors the late John Riding, a former Hoover High coach, but each year selects a player for a cash scholarship. This year, the challenge recognized two players who epitomize John Riding's spirit.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
The two-day John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge not only honors the late John Riding, a former Hoover High coach, but each year selects a player for a cash scholarship. This year, the challenge recognized two players who epitomize John Riding's spirit. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

High School Sports

A special girls volleyball tournament took place for the late John Riding

Fresno Bee Staff

September 23, 2017 7:10 PM

Whether it was the championship match or not, it was all about the late John Riding.

The ex-Hoover High coach died in May 2014. Since, a memorial tournament was put together for him with family in attendance.

Twenty teams from throughout California came together at Clovis North High and Granite Ridge Middle School for the one-day, third annual John Riding Memorial girls volleyball tournament.

EPZ PREPVOLLEYBALL 12
Buchanan celebrates another point against Garces in the second round of the Gold Bracket during the John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge held at Clovis North High School Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

In the end, Buchanan High defeated Clovis North 25-20 and 25-16 to win the title on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears went 7-0 in the tournament, while the Broncos finished 5-2.

“We brought in some of the best teams,” Clovis North coach Travis Herb said. “It was an overall great tournament and we try to make it extra special for everybody, especially the Riding family.”

The tournament most valuable player went to Mikayla Weiss of Buchanan.

Receiving $1,000 grants were Shaye Dubberke of Buchanan and Jayde Westphal of San Luis Obispo.

EPZ PREPVOLLEYBALL 02
San Luis Obispo High’s Jayde Westphal, left, and Buchanan’s Shaye Dubberke, right, were this year’s recipients of a cash award of $1,000 each at the John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge held at Clovis North High School Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

