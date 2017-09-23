A special girls volleyball tournament took place for the late John Riding

More Videos 1:36 Kerman High football coach's memory lives on Pause 2:41 Tiny patients and nursing staff who cared for them early on in trying times in their young lives reunite 1:54 High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:46 Fish for free? Saturday is your day to give fishing a try ... no license required 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two volleyball athletes honored at annual John Riding Memorial Challenge The two-day John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge not only honors the late John Riding, a former Hoover High coach, but each year selects a player for a cash scholarship. This year, the challenge recognized two players who epitomize John Riding's spirit. The two-day John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge not only honors the late John Riding, a former Hoover High coach, but each year selects a player for a cash scholarship. This year, the challenge recognized two players who epitomize John Riding's spirit. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

