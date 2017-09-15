Sanger star went down with an injury as Apaches got challenged for the first time

Sanger High junior Jalen Cropper, one of the more highly recruited football players in the Central Section, had to be helped off the field during the second half of the Apaches’ 40-38 double-overtime win Friday at Lemoore.
Cropper was hurt while diving for a muffed punt as Sanger tried to receive the ball.
Rated a four-star recruit by recruiting website Scout.com, Cropper has offers from Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Nevada and Fresno State.
With Cropper sitting on the trainer’s table with his ankle wrapped (his status was not immediately known Friday), Sanger narrowly survived its toughest challenge by far this season.
The Apaches, ranked seventh in The Bee’s Top 10 coaches’ poll, had allowed just 17 points in its first three games combined.
But Friday, they found themselves in new territory while allowing three first-half touchdowns and trailing 21-19 at the break.
It remained a seesaw affair throughout the night.
In double overtime, Apaches quarterback Blake Wolf connected with Josiah Lopez for touchdown, which was followed by a 2-point conversion.
Then the vaunted Sanger defense stepped up, allowing a Lemoore touchdown but getting a stop on the conversion that could have sent the game into a third overtime.
Sanger’s defense also stepped up the first overtime with an interception to halt Lemoore’s first extra possession.
The Tigers returned the favor and halted the ensuing Apaches possession to send the game into double overtime.
Cropper finished with two touchdowns, a run up the middle for the game’s first score to go and a 65-yard pass from Wolf.
After the injury, running back Orlando Douglas picked up the scoring load for Sanger (4-0) with a pair of rushing touchdowns during regulation.
Wolf finished with three TD passes.
Jack Foote hauled in three touchdowns for Lemoore (1-3), including a late score that helped force the overtime.
