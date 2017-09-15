Sanger High’s multipurpose star Jalen Cropper, seen here in a file photo, got injured during the fourth quarter of a 40-38 double overtime win at Lemoore. He had his ankle taped and sat on the trainer’s table after the injury.
Sanger High’s multipurpose star Jalen Cropper, seen here in a file photo, got injured during the fourth quarter of a 40-38 double overtime win at Lemoore. He had his ankle taped and sat on the trainer’s table after the injury. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Sanger High’s multipurpose star Jalen Cropper, seen here in a file photo, got injured during the fourth quarter of a 40-38 double overtime win at Lemoore. He had his ankle taped and sat on the trainer’s table after the injury. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

High School Sports

Sanger star went down with an injury as Apaches got challenged for the first time

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2017 10:55 PM

Sanger High junior Jalen Cropper, one of the more highly recruited football players in the Central Section, had to be helped off the field during the second half of the Apaches’ 40-38 double-overtime win Friday at Lemoore.

Cropper was hurt while diving for a muffed punt as Sanger tried to receive the ball.

Rated a four-star recruit by recruiting website Scout.com, Cropper has offers from Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Nevada and Fresno State.

With Cropper sitting on the trainer’s table with his ankle wrapped (his status was not immediately known Friday), Sanger narrowly survived its toughest challenge by far this season.

The Apaches, ranked seventh in The Bee’s Top 10 coaches’ poll, had allowed just 17 points in its first three games combined.

But Friday, they found themselves in new territory while allowing three first-half touchdowns and trailing 21-19 at the break.

It remained a seesaw affair throughout the night.

In double overtime, Apaches quarterback Blake Wolf connected with Josiah Lopez for touchdown, which was followed by a 2-point conversion.

Then the vaunted Sanger defense stepped up, allowing a Lemoore touchdown but getting a stop on the conversion that could have sent the game into a third overtime.

Sanger’s defense also stepped up the first overtime with an interception to halt Lemoore’s first extra possession.

The Tigers returned the favor and halted the ensuing Apaches possession to send the game into double overtime.

Cropper finished with two touchdowns, a run up the middle for the game’s first score to go and a 65-yard pass from Wolf.

After the injury, running back Orlando Douglas picked up the scoring load for Sanger (4-0) with a pair of rushing touchdowns during regulation.

Wolf finished with three TD passes.

Jack Foote hauled in three touchdowns for Lemoore (1-3), including a late score that helped force the overtime.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty 1:49

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty
Sights and sounds as Roosevelt takes on Mendota in Week 3 0:59

Sights and sounds as Roosevelt takes on Mendota in Week 3
Watch as Bullard, Clovis trade early blows in Friday night football 0:57

Watch as Bullard, Clovis trade early blows in Friday night football

View More Video