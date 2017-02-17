There’s a new California high school soccer scoring king: He’s Mendota’s Daniel Trejo

So much for Mendota High’s Daniel Trejo needing a couple of playoff games to track down the California Interscholastic Federation career goals record in boys soccer.
Trejo exploded for a season-high seven during the top-seeded Aztecs’ 7-0 Central Section Division VI quarterfinal victory Friday over No. 8 Minarets to push his four-year career total to a state-record 193.
Trejo, who averages 2.1 goals per game, entered needing six to tie the mark of 192 set by Diamond Bar’s Craig Turley from 1984-87.
He had a hat trick at halftime; the record fell on a right-footed shot to the near post from 18 yards out on a breakaway.
The seven goals also pushed Trejo past older brother, Javier Trejo, as the section’s single-season goals leader with 58. Javier scored 56 for Mendota in 2009-10.
Daniel Trejo became the section’s career goals leader last season, when he soared by the 122 that Porterville’s Rudy Rodriguez scored from 1982-82, according to historian Bob Barnett.
This story will be updated.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
Comments