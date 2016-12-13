High School Sports

December 13, 2016 9:54 PM

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13

The Fresno Bee

FOOTBALL

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State

DIVISION I-AA

Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (14-0) vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-1), 8 p.m.

DIVISION II-AA

Madison-San Diego (12-2) vs. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-1), 4 p.m.

Saturday at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State

OPEN DIVISION

St. John Bosco-Bellflower (12-2) vs. De La Salle-Concord (11-1), 8 p.m.

DIVISION I-A

San Clemente (12-3) vs. Del Oro-Loomis (13-2), 4 p.m.

DIVISION II-A

Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) vs. Serra-San Mateo (10-4), Noon

Saturday at South team host sites, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III-AA

Menlo-Atherton (12-2) vs. Paraclete-Lancaster (11-4), at Antelope Valley College

DIVISION III-A

Oakdale (13-2) vs. Bishop’s-La Jolla (14-0), at La Jolla High

DIVISION IV-AA

Campolindo-Moraga (11-3) at Bakersfield Christian (13-1)

DIVISION IV-A

Pleasant Valley-Chico (10-3) vs. St. Anthony-Long Beach (13-2), at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach

DIVISION V-AA

Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (14-1) at Valley View-Moreno Valley (12-3)

DIVISION V-A

McClymonds-Oakland (12-1) at La Jolla Country Day (12-3)

DIVISION VI-AA

Amador-Sutter Creek (14-1) vs. Rancho Christian-Temecula, at Murrieta Mesa High

DIVISION VI A

St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (12-3) at Strathmore (14-0)

BOYS BASKETBALL

NIKE CLOVIS WEST TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

3:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Edison; 5 p.m., Liberty-Bakersfield vs. Edison; 6:30 p.m., Independence-Bakersfield vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Ridgeview-Bakersfield vs. Bullard.

​Thursday

3:30 p.m., Independence vs. Edison; 5 p.m., Liberty vs. Bullard; 6:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Central.

Friday

3:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Central; 5 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Edison; 6:30 p.m., Liberty vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Independence vs. Bullard.

​Saturday

1 p.m., Independence vs. Central; 2:30 p.m., Liberty vs. Edison; 4 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Bullard; 5:30 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Clovis West.

NONLEAGUE

Buchanan 62,

Modesto Christian 61

M. Christian

7

19

19

16

61

Buchanan

9

16

13

24

62

MC: Darrian Grays 16, Emoni Karriem 2, Michael Pearson 6, Baljot Sahi 12, Chris Brown 2, Tyler Williams 4, Joseph Yanez 19.

B: Spencer Heimerdinger 23, Trey Mayhew 5, Phillip Fane 2, Braden Clarke 2, Jordan Wynn 2, Kevin Hogue 2, Jonah Crumpton-Murray 8, Tyree Leggett 18.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 63,

Fowler 49

Fowler (2-1)

16

15

6

12

49

Liberty (5-0)

24

11

16

12

63

F: Victorio Jimenez 14, Johnny Nalbandian 15, Luke Gonzales 4, Noah Schnider 4, Jonathan Lopez 7, Richard Blancas 2, Jordan Mendez 3.

L: Markie Brandt 24, Roy Afonin 19, Moises Cervantes 7, Dennis M 2, Cole Bemaer 8, Luke 3.

Hanford 78, Redwood 71

Redwood

26

17

16

12

71

Hanford

21

19

19

19

78

R: Kobe Garner 22, Hector Gonzalez 16, Drew Stogsdill 14, Brayden Melvin 6, Andres Solis 6, Nathan Treece 4, Kekoa Burke 2, Shyheim Pool 1.

H: Karsten Gregory 26, Hayden Garcia 21, Austin Serpa 11, Austin Lourenco 5, Gavin Garcia 4, Jupri Hughes 4, Daniel Sullivan 4, Chris Cano 3.

Firebaugh 66, Chowchilla 56

Firebauigh

14

20

19

13

66

Chowchilla

13

9

17

17

56

F: Ruiz 15, Ramos 2, Rodriguez 2, Baez 19, Garcia Jr. 18, Ramirez 11.

C: Middleton 4, Alvarez 9, Danabra 7, Reyes 2, Ronnie 4, Buss 2, Wickman 5, Sandoval 3, Stunner 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NONLEAGUE

Orange Cove 43, Avenal 27

Orange Cove

9

15

9

10

43

Avenal

5

3

9

10

27

OC: Ilene Govea 10, Denice Garcia-Gonzalez 8, Brianna Deras 11, Alexa Barba 2, Dariana Gomez 4, Lupe Ontiveras 5, Shantae Gutierrez 2, Jackeline Tobon 1.

A: Serena Lynn 6, Karen Campana 7, Martha Angel 2, Areli Gonzalez 2, Yanelly Ramirez 2, Alexis Palacio 2, Samantha Guillen 6.

Riverdale 43, Laton 10

Laton

0

3

0

7

10

Riverdale

9

16

4

14

43

R: MaryJaneMedina 2, Arzane Alberty 7, Brittany Mendoza 3, Jenny Garcia 4, Aleidra Oates 5, Jennifer Saldana 2, Marta Gomez 3, Madelyne Daniels 3, Kayla Hall 9, Ezmeralda Garcia 5.

L: Shakti Nino 3, Elaiza Cruz 1, Ashley Ortega 4, Brenda Murillo 2.

BOYS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

Kerman 6, Madera South 1

K, Ulises Cruz 3, Manuel Lopez 3. MS, Christian Garcia.

Sanger 4, Clovis East 0

S, Hector Sanchez, Raymundo Cardenas, Robert Ponce, Adrian Recinos. Records: Sanger 8-4; Clovis East 1-8-1.

El Diamante 3, Mt. Whitney 2

ED, Cesar Torres 2, Marco Gonzalez. Record: El Diamante 7-1-2.

Bullard 3, Buchanan 2

Bul, Tom Yandall, Tobin Preston, Arman Bashian. Buc, Jordan Wilkins, Jacob Rudolph. Records: Bullard 5-2-0; Buchanan 5-2-1.

Fowler 0, Orange Cove 0

Records: Fowler 5-4-2; Orange Cove: 3-4-2.

Mendota 1, Central 0

Records: Mendota 8-2-1; Central 7-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

El Diamante 11, Mt. Whitney 2

MW, Kaitlin Fournier, Abby Ochoa. ED, not available.

Redwood 10, Hanford West 0

R, Brooks Crisp 3, Savannah Saesee 2, Serina Sanchez, Julianna Lua, Faith Calvo, Mackenzie Coffman, Ashley Wainwright.

Clovis North 3, Edison 1

CN, Karlee Pottorff 2, Alexa Patton. E, Gabriela Rivera. Records: Clovis North 6-1-2; Edison 3-3-2.

Fowler 1, Selma 1

F, Jessica Dondlinger. S, not available.

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

View more video

Sports Videos