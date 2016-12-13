Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13

FOOTBALL
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State
DIVISION I-AA
Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (14-0) vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-1), 8 p.m.
DIVISION II-AA
Madison-San Diego (12-2) vs. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-1), 4 p.m.
Saturday at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State
OPEN DIVISION
St. John Bosco-Bellflower (12-2) vs. De La Salle-Concord (11-1), 8 p.m.
DIVISION I-A
San Clemente (12-3) vs. Del Oro-Loomis (13-2), 4 p.m.
DIVISION II-A
Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) vs. Serra-San Mateo (10-4), Noon
Saturday at South team host sites, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III-AA
Menlo-Atherton (12-2) vs. Paraclete-Lancaster (11-4), at Antelope Valley College
DIVISION III-A
Oakdale (13-2) vs. Bishop’s-La Jolla (14-0), at La Jolla High
DIVISION IV-AA
Campolindo-Moraga (11-3) at Bakersfield Christian (13-1)
DIVISION IV-A
Pleasant Valley-Chico (10-3) vs. St. Anthony-Long Beach (13-2), at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach
DIVISION V-AA
Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (14-1) at Valley View-Moreno Valley (12-3)
DIVISION V-A
McClymonds-Oakland (12-1) at La Jolla Country Day (12-3)
DIVISION VI-AA
Amador-Sutter Creek (14-1) vs. Rancho Christian-Temecula, at Murrieta Mesa High
DIVISION VI A
St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (12-3) at Strathmore (14-0)
BOYS BASKETBALL
NIKE CLOVIS WEST TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
3:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Edison; 5 p.m., Liberty-Bakersfield vs. Edison; 6:30 p.m., Independence-Bakersfield vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Ridgeview-Bakersfield vs. Bullard.
Thursday
3:30 p.m., Independence vs. Edison; 5 p.m., Liberty vs. Bullard; 6:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Central.
Friday
3:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Central; 5 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Edison; 6:30 p.m., Liberty vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Independence vs. Bullard.
Saturday
1 p.m., Independence vs. Central; 2:30 p.m., Liberty vs. Edison; 4 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Bullard; 5:30 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Clovis West.
NONLEAGUE
Buchanan 62,
Modesto Christian 61
M. Christian
7
19
19
16
—
61
Buchanan
9
16
13
24
—
62
MC: Darrian Grays 16, Emoni Karriem 2, Michael Pearson 6, Baljot Sahi 12, Chris Brown 2, Tyler Williams 4, Joseph Yanez 19.
B: Spencer Heimerdinger 23, Trey Mayhew 5, Phillip Fane 2, Braden Clarke 2, Jordan Wynn 2, Kevin Hogue 2, Jonah Crumpton-Murray 8, Tyree Leggett 18.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 63,
Fowler 49
Fowler (2-1)
16
15
6
12
—
49
Liberty (5-0)
24
11
16
12
—
63
F: Victorio Jimenez 14, Johnny Nalbandian 15, Luke Gonzales 4, Noah Schnider 4, Jonathan Lopez 7, Richard Blancas 2, Jordan Mendez 3.
L: Markie Brandt 24, Roy Afonin 19, Moises Cervantes 7, Dennis M 2, Cole Bemaer 8, Luke 3.
Hanford 78, Redwood 71
Redwood
26
17
16
12
—
71
Hanford
21
19
19
19
—
78
R: Kobe Garner 22, Hector Gonzalez 16, Drew Stogsdill 14, Brayden Melvin 6, Andres Solis 6, Nathan Treece 4, Kekoa Burke 2, Shyheim Pool 1.
H: Karsten Gregory 26, Hayden Garcia 21, Austin Serpa 11, Austin Lourenco 5, Gavin Garcia 4, Jupri Hughes 4, Daniel Sullivan 4, Chris Cano 3.
Firebaugh 66, Chowchilla 56
Firebauigh
14
20
19
13
—
66
Chowchilla
13
9
17
17
—
56
F: Ruiz 15, Ramos 2, Rodriguez 2, Baez 19, Garcia Jr. 18, Ramirez 11.
C: Middleton 4, Alvarez 9, Danabra 7, Reyes 2, Ronnie 4, Buss 2, Wickman 5, Sandoval 3, Stunner 20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
Orange Cove 43, Avenal 27
Orange Cove
9
15
9
10
—
43
Avenal
5
3
9
10
—
27
OC: Ilene Govea 10, Denice Garcia-Gonzalez 8, Brianna Deras 11, Alexa Barba 2, Dariana Gomez 4, Lupe Ontiveras 5, Shantae Gutierrez 2, Jackeline Tobon 1.
A: Serena Lynn 6, Karen Campana 7, Martha Angel 2, Areli Gonzalez 2, Yanelly Ramirez 2, Alexis Palacio 2, Samantha Guillen 6.
Riverdale 43, Laton 10
Laton
0
3
0
7
—
10
Riverdale
9
16
4
14
—
43
R: MaryJaneMedina 2, Arzane Alberty 7, Brittany Mendoza 3, Jenny Garcia 4, Aleidra Oates 5, Jennifer Saldana 2, Marta Gomez 3, Madelyne Daniels 3, Kayla Hall 9, Ezmeralda Garcia 5.
L: Shakti Nino 3, Elaiza Cruz 1, Ashley Ortega 4, Brenda Murillo 2.
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Kerman 6, Madera South 1
K, Ulises Cruz 3, Manuel Lopez 3. MS, Christian Garcia.
Sanger 4, Clovis East 0
S, Hector Sanchez, Raymundo Cardenas, Robert Ponce, Adrian Recinos. Records: Sanger 8-4; Clovis East 1-8-1.
El Diamante 3, Mt. Whitney 2
ED, Cesar Torres 2, Marco Gonzalez. Record: El Diamante 7-1-2.
Bullard 3, Buchanan 2
Bul, Tom Yandall, Tobin Preston, Arman Bashian. Buc, Jordan Wilkins, Jacob Rudolph. Records: Bullard 5-2-0; Buchanan 5-2-1.
Fowler 0, Orange Cove 0
Records: Fowler 5-4-2; Orange Cove: 3-4-2.
Mendota 1, Central 0
Records: Mendota 8-2-1; Central 7-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
El Diamante 11, Mt. Whitney 2
MW, Kaitlin Fournier, Abby Ochoa. ED, not available.
Redwood 10, Hanford West 0
R, Brooks Crisp 3, Savannah Saesee 2, Serina Sanchez, Julianna Lua, Faith Calvo, Mackenzie Coffman, Ashley Wainwright.
Clovis North 3, Edison 1
CN, Karlee Pottorff 2, Alexa Patton. E, Gabriela Rivera. Records: Clovis North 6-1-2; Edison 3-3-2.
Fowler 1, Selma 1
F, Jessica Dondlinger. S, not available.
Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
Comments