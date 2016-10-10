Large- and small-school showdowns highlight prep football Week 8 + updated rankings

Big, small and what a ball.
That’s what Week 8 in Central Section football will deliver from Central’s Koligian Stadium to Mendota’s Aztec Stadium on Fresno County’s west side Friday night.
Capacity crowds are expected in games only separated by 33 miles as Clovis opposes Central and Firebaugh duels Mendota.
Clovis (6-0) and Central (5-1) are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 overall by The Bee in the Central Section. They’re both 1-0 in the Tri-River Athletic Conference.
Mendota (6-0) and Firebaugh (6-0) are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in Division V. And they’re both 1-0 in the West Sierra League.
Scalding quarterbacks represent them all.
At Clovis, it’s senior Trey Lake, who has completed 86 of 136 passes (.632) for 1,330 yards and 16 touchdowns against only three interceptinos.
At Central, it’s sophomore Trent Tompkins – 98 of 157 (.624), 1,565 yards, 19 TDs and four interceptions.
At Mendota, it’s senior Junior Cardenas – 61 of 100 (.610), 1,045 yards, 18 TDs and one interception.
And at Firebaugh, it’s senior Noey Garcia – 56 of 96 (.583), 1,054 yards, 13 TDs and two interceptions.
Other matchups involving top 20 ranked teams will send No. 18 Memorial (4-2, 1-0) to Sunnyside Stadium to play No. 13 Edison (1-5, 1-0) in the County/Metro Athletic Conference on Thursday night and No. 4 Clovis West (4-2, 1-0) to No. 5 Buchanan (4-2, 0-1) in the TRAC and No. 19 Golden West (5-1, 1-1) to No. 14 Hanford (4-3, 2-1) in the West Yosemite League on Friday.
Central Section Football Rankings
OVERALL
- 1. Clovis (TRAC, 6-0)
- 2. Central (TRAC, 5-1)
- 3. Liberty-Bakersfield (SWYL, 4-2)
- 4. Clovis West (TRAC, 4-2)
- 5. Buchanan (TRAC, 4-2)
- 6. Bakersfield (SWYL, 4-2)
- 7. Sanger (CMAC, 6-0)
- 8. Bullard (CMAC, 2-4)
- 9. Garces (SYWL, 4-2)
- 10. Ridgeview (SYL, 2-4)
- 11. Redwood (WYL, 7-0)
- 12. Clovis North (TRAC, 3-3)
- 13. Edison (CMAC, 1-5)
- 14. Hanford (WYL, 4-3)
- 15. Stockdale (SWYL, 4-2)
- 16. Selma (CSL, 6-0)
- 17. Sunnyside (NYL, 4-2)
- 18. Memorial (CMAC, 4-2)
- 19. Golden West (WYL, 5-1)
- 20. Tulare (EYL, 5-1)
- Division I: 1. Clovis, 2. Central, 3. Liberty-Bakersfield
- Division II: 1. Sanger, 2. Garces, 3. Ridgeview
- Division III: 1. Hanford, 2. Bakersfield Christian (6-1), 3. South (5-2)
- Division IV: 1. Selma, 2. Chowchilla (6-0), 3. Chavez (5-1)
- Division V: 1. Mendota (6-0), 2. Firebaugh (6-0), 3. Caruthers (5-1)
- Division VI: 1. Strathmore (6-0), 2. Kennedy (4-3), 3. Orosi (3-3)
