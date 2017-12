More Videos 0:46 Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win Pause 1:21 Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out 1:17 Bulldogs cornerback Jaron Bryant on his game-turning TD return 2:32 Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win 4:16 Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 1:17 Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 2:43 How has Marcus McMaryion grown as Fresno State's QB? His offensive coordinator explains 2:05 Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford on signing of early recruits 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win Fresno State football players celebrate their 33-27 victory over Houston at the 2017 Hawaii Bowl by singing "Bulldog Spirit." Fresno State football players celebrate their 33-27 victory over Houston at the 2017 Hawaii Bowl by singing "Bulldog Spirit." Marek Warszawski marekw@fresnobee.com

Fresno State football players celebrate their 33-27 victory over Houston at the 2017 Hawaii Bowl by singing "Bulldog Spirit." Marek Warszawski marekw@fresnobee.com