Hawaii Bowl: Houston takes 7-0 lead on Fresno State

Houston took a 7-0 lead against Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve, scoring on a 1-yard run by Outland Trophy winner Ed Oliver.
Oliver, whose prowess is on the defensive side of the football, was inserted after the Cougars got a first-and-goal at the 1 and immediately scored, pushing his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame through the Bulldogs defense.
Houston got in position with a flea-flicker that resulted in a 48-yard pass play from D’Eriq King to Steven Dunbar.
The score came at 11:35 of the first quarter on Houston’s first possession. Fresno State had the first possession and punted after losing three yards on three plays.
Never miss a local story.
Fresno State’s Marcus McMaryion was intercepted on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage after the TD, but Houston was held to a field-goal attempt that sailed wide right.
This story will be updated.
Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee
Comments