Hawaii Bowl: Houston takes 7-0 lead on Fresno State

More Videos

Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out 1:21

Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford on signing of early recruits 2:05

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford on signing of early recruits

Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State 1:06

Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State

Bulldogs football players look to brighten the day for young patients 1:54

Bulldogs football players look to brighten the day for young patients

How has Marcus McMaryion grown as Fresno State's QB? His offensive coordinator explains 2:43

How has Marcus McMaryion grown as Fresno State's QB? His offensive coordinator explains

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

  • Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out

    The Fresno State marching band and cheer squad entertains Bulldogs fans including university President Joseph Castro at Saturday’s pep rally in Waikiki.

The Fresno State marching band and cheer squad entertains Bulldogs fans including university President Joseph Castro at Saturday’s pep rally in Waikiki. marekw@fresnobee.com
The Fresno State marching band and cheer squad entertains Bulldogs fans including university President Joseph Castro at Saturday’s pep rally in Waikiki. marekw@fresnobee.com

Fresno State Football

Hawaii Bowl: Houston takes 7-0 lead on Fresno State

By Marek Warszawski

marekw@fresnobee.com

December 24, 2017 05:54 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

Houston took a 7-0 lead against Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve, scoring on a 1-yard run by Outland Trophy winner Ed Oliver.

Oliver, whose prowess is on the defensive side of the football, was inserted after the Cougars got a first-and-goal at the 1 and immediately scored, pushing his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame through the Bulldogs defense.

Houston got in position with a flea-flicker that resulted in a 48-yard pass play from D’Eriq King to Steven Dunbar.

The score came at 11:35 of the first quarter on Houston’s first possession. Fresno State had the first possession and punted after losing three yards on three plays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fresno State’s Marcus McMaryion was intercepted on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage after the TD, but Houston was held to a field-goal attempt that sailed wide right.

This story will be updated.

Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out 1:21

Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford on signing of early recruits 2:05

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford on signing of early recruits

Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State 1:06

Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State

Bulldogs football players look to brighten the day for young patients 1:54

Bulldogs football players look to brighten the day for young patients

How has Marcus McMaryion grown as Fresno State's QB? His offensive coordinator explains 2:43

How has Marcus McMaryion grown as Fresno State's QB? His offensive coordinator explains

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

  • Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out

    The Fresno State marching band and cheer squad entertains Bulldogs fans including university President Joseph Castro at Saturday’s pep rally in Waikiki.

Get in the spirit, Red Wave: Here's your Bulldog spell-out

View More Video