Fresno State running back Dejonte O’Neal eludes Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine during the first half of the Mountain West Conference Championship Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Fresno State running back Dejonte O’Neal eludes Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine during the first half of the Mountain West Conference Championship Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Otto Kitsinger AsSSOCIATED PRESS
Fresno State running back Dejonte O’Neal eludes Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine during the first half of the Mountain West Conference Championship Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Otto Kitsinger AsSSOCIATED PRESS

Fresno State Football

Bulldogs’ run of big plays runs out in Mountain West championship game

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

December 02, 2017 08:21 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Boise, Idaho

For three-plus quarters in the Mountain West Conference football championship game, Fresno State had the plays. A big sack, a tackle for loss. Four times the Bulldogs forced Boise State to punt when on their side of the field. They built a lead on two big red-zone touchdown runs by quarterback Marcus McMareyion.

But the Bulldogs ran out of them at the worst time and it cost them a championship in a 17-14 loss to Boise State that went down to a bitter end.

The Broncos, starting from their 10-yard line and down by four, hit on a 59-yard pass from Brett Rypien to Cedrick Wilson and pushed their way to a touchdown with 4:42 to go, Ryan Wolpin going the final 2 yards for the score.

The Bulldogs couldn’t answer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A three-and-out cost them time they didn’t have.

More Videos

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:17

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Pause
Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters 2:46

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 1:27

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does 2:38

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street 1:38

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

  • Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

    A mixture of returning players, new faces and a new coaching staff led to a hungry, stingy Fresno State defense this season. Meet some of the key players, courtesy of the Mountain West Network.

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

A mixture of returning players, new faces and a new coaching staff led to a hungry, stingy Fresno State defense this season. Meet some of the key players, courtesy of the Mountain West Network.

Mountain West Network

The defense gave them another shot, getting the Broncos off the field in 1:44, Mike Bell taking down Robert Mahone for a loss of 3 yards on a third-and-6.

McMaryion and the Bulldogs’ offense went back out on the field with 2:23 to go, and no timeouts.

The Broncos’ Jabril Frazier forced an incomplete pass on first down, getting to McMaryion just as he was releasing a pass. The Bulldogs gained 3 on second down, a pass to Da’Mari Scott. Then, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch ended it, stepping in front of a pass over the middle and picking it off.

Fresno State (9-4) had allowed only 25 explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards in its first 12 games, but gave up four Saturday to Boise State.

More Videos

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:17

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Pause
Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters 2:46

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 1:27

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does 2:38

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street 1:38

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

  • Jeff Tedford's name is in the coaching rumor mill. His response: 'We're very happy here'

    Fresno State football head coach Jeff Tedford responds to him being mentioned in connection with job openings at other programs. His Bulldogs play Boise State in Idaho on Dec. 4 for the Mountain West championship.

Jeff Tedford's name is in the coaching rumor mill. His response: 'We're very happy here'

Fresno State football head coach Jeff Tedford responds to him being mentioned in connection with job openings at other programs. His Bulldogs play Boise State in Idaho on Dec. 4 for the Mountain West championship.

The Fresno Bee

Boise State was expected to receive an invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl and Fresno State is likely headed to the Hawaii Bowl.

This story will be updated. PLUS, watch for more analysis from Robert Kuwada and Marek Warszawski at www.fresnobee.com/bulldogs

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:17

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Pause
Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters 2:46

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 1:27

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does 2:38

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street 1:38

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

  • Fresno State WR KeeSean brings big streak into championship game

    Get to know Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who has tied Henry Ellard's program record for most consecutive games in a career with at least one catch. Johnson and Bulldogs are in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Boise State on Dec. 2.

Fresno State WR KeeSean brings big streak into championship game

View More Video