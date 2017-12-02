Bulldogs’ run of big plays runs out in Mountain West championship game

For three-plus quarters in the Mountain West Conference football championship game, Fresno State had the plays. A big sack, a tackle for loss. Four times the Bulldogs forced Boise State to punt when on their side of the field. They built a lead on two big red-zone touchdown runs by quarterback Marcus McMareyion.
But the Bulldogs ran out of them at the worst time and it cost them a championship in a 17-14 loss to Boise State that went down to a bitter end.
The Broncos, starting from their 10-yard line and down by four, hit on a 59-yard pass from Brett Rypien to Cedrick Wilson and pushed their way to a touchdown with 4:42 to go, Ryan Wolpin going the final 2 yards for the score.
The Bulldogs couldn’t answer.
A three-and-out cost them time they didn’t have.
The defense gave them another shot, getting the Broncos off the field in 1:44, Mike Bell taking down Robert Mahone for a loss of 3 yards on a third-and-6.
McMaryion and the Bulldogs’ offense went back out on the field with 2:23 to go, and no timeouts.
The Broncos’ Jabril Frazier forced an incomplete pass on first down, getting to McMaryion just as he was releasing a pass. The Bulldogs gained 3 on second down, a pass to Da’Mari Scott. Then, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch ended it, stepping in front of a pass over the middle and picking it off.
Fresno State (9-4) had allowed only 25 explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards in its first 12 games, but gave up four Saturday to Boise State.
Boise State was expected to receive an invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl and Fresno State is likely headed to the Hawaii Bowl.
