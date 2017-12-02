Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion runs the ball during the first half of the Mountain West Conference Championship Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion runs the ball during the first half of the Mountain West Conference Championship Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Otto Kitsinger ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion runs the ball during the first half of the Mountain West Conference Championship Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Otto Kitsinger ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fresno State Football

Fresno State bowl options appear to be set, pending result of MW title game

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

December 02, 2017 07:34 PM

Fresno State and Boise State are apparently playing Saturday night for spots in the Las Vegas Bowl and the Hawaii Bowl.

Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said his bowl is expecting the Mountain West champion. The Las Vegas Bowl gets the first pick of MW teams.

“We’ve talked to both teams … that it’s our full intention to take the winner of this game,” Saccenti said.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the opponent likely will be Oregon (7-5) of the Pac-12, assuming the conference gets two teams into the New Year’s Six bowls. If that doesn’t happen, the opponent likely will be Arizona (7-5). The Las Vegas Bowl is Dec. 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The loser of the MW title game is expected to go to the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl, reportedly against Houston (7-4) of the American Athletic Conference.

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno State WR KeeSean brings big streak into championship game

    Get to know Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who has tied Henry Ellard's program record for most consecutive games in a career with at least one catch. Johnson and Bulldogs are in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Boise State on Dec. 2.

Fresno State WR KeeSean brings big streak into championship game

Fresno State WR KeeSean brings big streak into championship game 2:25

Fresno State WR KeeSean brings big streak into championship game
Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success
The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does 2:38

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does

View More Video