Fresno State bowl options appear to be set, pending result of MW title game

Fresno State and Boise State are apparently playing Saturday night for spots in the Las Vegas Bowl and the Hawaii Bowl.
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said his bowl is expecting the Mountain West champion. The Las Vegas Bowl gets the first pick of MW teams.
“We’ve talked to both teams … that it’s our full intention to take the winner of this game,” Saccenti said.
The Idaho Statesman reports that the opponent likely will be Oregon (7-5) of the Pac-12, assuming the conference gets two teams into the New Year’s Six bowls. If that doesn’t happen, the opponent likely will be Arizona (7-5). The Las Vegas Bowl is Dec. 16.
The loser of the MW title game is expected to go to the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl, reportedly against Houston (7-4) of the American Athletic Conference.
