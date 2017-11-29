Tedford coach of year in Mountain West, but Bulldogs get only one on first team

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford was voted as coach of the year in the Mountain West Conference, but the West Division-champion Bulldogs had only one player on the all-conference first team and four on the second team.

Linebacker Jeffrey Allison is on the first team, while kicker Jimmy Camacho, center Aaron Mitchell, wideout KeeSean Johnson and defensive end Tobenna Okeke made the second team in balloting that was released on Wednesday.

“That’s just the title. It’s a whole team thing,” Tedford said of the coach of the year award. “That belongs to the whole staff. It belongs to all of the players. I have very little to do with that. It’s really everybody else.

“That’s a program award and a team award all the way from the strength coach to you name it. That’s what that’s all about. And that’s a player’s award – they’re the ones that do all the work.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos 1:52 Honoring injured lineman came naturally for Fresno State teammates Pause 1:18 Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:06 Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State 2:15 Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 2:31 Avengers: Infinity War 1:19 Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, coming off a win that included his 81-yard touchdown catch and run, says confidence will play a big role in the Bulldogs keeping it going against Boise State in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship game. Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, coming off a win that included his 81-yard touchdown catch and run, says confidence will play a big role in the Bulldogs keeping it going against Boise State in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship game. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny is the offensive player of the year in the conference and Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch the defensive player of the year. Penny also is the special teams player of the year., and UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers is the freshman of the year in the conference.

Eleven Fresno State players gained honorable mention: safety Mike Bell, cornerback Jaron Bryant, offensive tackles Christian Cronk and David Patterson, defensive tackle Malik Forrester, linebacker George Helmuth, safety Juju Hughes, quarterback Marcus McMaryion, offensive guards Micah St. Andrew and Netane Muti and defensive end Robert Stanley.

But having only one player selected first-team all conference was unprecedented for a division winner in the Mountain West.

Since the conference started divisional play in 2013, the fewest first-team all-conference selections for a West or Mountain champion had been three by Fresno State in 2014 and by Utah State in 2013 and the fewest on the first and second teams was five by the Bulldogs in 2014 and by Air Force in 2015.

The Bulldogs to make the first team in 2014 were wideout Josh Harper, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and free safety Derron Smith. Running back Marteze Waller and guard Cody Wichmann were on the second team that season.

In 2013, when the Bulldogs beat Utah State in the championship game, they had four first-team selections and five second-team picks.

Quarterback Derek Carr, wideout Davante Adams, offensive tackle Austin Wentworth and Smith were the first-team selections. Harper, Davison, tight end Marcel Jensen, kick returner Isaiah Burse and linebacker Ejiro Ederaine were on the second team.

And in 2012, when the Bulldogs won the Mountain West in its first season in the conference, it had seven first-team selections and two on the second team.

Carr, Adams, Wentworth, Davison, Smith, running back Robbie Rouse and safety Phillip Thomas were on the first team and defensive lineman Andy Jennings and linebacker Travis Brown were on the second team.

The fewest first-team selections for a conference champion before divisional play is three, by Utah in 2003. The Utes had five players on the second team that season.

This story will be updated.