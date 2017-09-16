Fresno State takes step back in losing at No. 6 Washington

Fresno State took a step backward in absorbing a thorough 48-16 loss at No. 6 Washington on Saturday night, a loss that rekindled memories of a 1-11 season a year ago.

The Huskies scored the first five times they had the football, including a 77-yard punt return by Dante Pettis, the NCAA record-tying eighth punt return TD of his career. Before and after that, Jake Browning sliced up the Bulldogs with ease, hitting 18 of his first 21 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

It got worse for the Bulldogs (1-2), who have a bye week before opening Mountain West Conference play Sept. 30 against Nevada.

On the first play of the second half, Browning hit Pettis with a 73-yard touchdown strike, the wideout shaking cornerback Jaron Bryant with an inside move and easily getting into the end zone after safety Juju Hughes lost track of the ball in air and overran the play.

Browning finished 19 of 22 for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

Pettis had five receptions for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs trailed 41-7 at the half and on offense lacked much of a response, a deleterious twist coming off a 41-10 loss at No. 1 Alabama in which they were far more competitive than they were against the Huskies.

Coach Jeff Tedford also set up an interesting two weeks for the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks, pulling Chason Virgil at halftime for Marcus McMaryion, the Oregon State transfer.

Who gets the call for the start of conference play?

With the loss at Washington, Fresno State is now 25-45 against current members of the Pac-12 Conference including 10-27 on the road.

Virgil had completed 11 of 20 passes for 98 yards with one touchdown and one interception – his passing efficiency rating for the game was 102.66, the seventh time in 14 career starts it has been less than even a modest 115.0; the 100th-ranked passer in the nation last season had a rating of 116.25.

McMaryion did not get off to much of a start taking over in the third quarter, but hit 10 of 16 passes for 96 yards and put up points on his first three drives, albeit with short fields on the first two after the defense forced fumbles by Myles Gaskin and backup quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels.

Fresno State started those drives at the Huskies 26 and 40 and settled for field goals by Jimmy Camacho.

Up next NEVADA AT FRESNO STATE Saturday, Sept. 30: 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.

7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Records: Bulldogs 1-2, Wolf Pack 0-3

Bulldogs 1-2, Wolf Pack 0-3 TV/radio: ROOT/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)

ROOT/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600) Of note: Nevada lost 30-28 to Idaho State on Saturday, a championship subdivision program. … The Wolf Pack, while Fresno State is on a bye, visit Washington State on Sept. 23.