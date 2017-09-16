Washington's Dante Pettis (8) eludes a tackle on his 77-yard punt return for a touchdown against Fresno State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Seattle. It was the 8th career punt return for a touchdown by the Huskies’ receiver, tying a NCAA record.
Washington's Dante Pettis (8) eludes a tackle on his 77-yard punt return for a touchdown against Fresno State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Seattle. It was the 8th career punt return for a touchdown by the Huskies’ receiver, tying a NCAA record. ELAINE THOMPSON THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington's Dante Pettis (8) eludes a tackle on his 77-yard punt return for a touchdown against Fresno State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Seattle. It was the 8th career punt return for a touchdown by the Huskies’ receiver, tying a NCAA record. ELAINE THOMPSON THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fresno State Football

Fresno State takes step back in losing at No. 6 Washington

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

September 16, 2017 9:52 PM

Seattle

Fresno State took a step backward in absorbing a thorough 48-16 loss at No. 6 Washington on Saturday night, a loss that rekindled memories of a 1-11 season a year ago.

The Huskies scored the first five times they had the football, including a 77-yard punt return by Dante Pettis, the NCAA record-tying eighth punt return TD of his career. Before and after that, Jake Browning sliced up the Bulldogs with ease, hitting 18 of his first 21 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

It got worse for the Bulldogs (1-2), who have a bye week before opening Mountain West Conference play Sept. 30 against Nevada.

On the first play of the second half, Browning hit Pettis with a 73-yard touchdown strike, the wideout shaking cornerback Jaron Bryant with an inside move and easily getting into the end zone after safety Juju Hughes lost track of the ball in air and overran the play.

Browning finished 19 of 22 for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

Pettis had five receptions for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs trailed 41-7 at the half and on offense lacked much of a response, a deleterious twist coming off a 41-10 loss at No. 1 Alabama in which they were far more competitive than they were against the Huskies.

Coach Jeff Tedford also set up an interesting two weeks for the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks, pulling Chason Virgil at halftime for Marcus McMaryion, the Oregon State transfer.

Who gets the call for the start of conference play?

With the loss at Washington, Fresno State is now 25-45 against current members of the Pac-12 Conference including 10-27 on the road.

Virgil had completed 11 of 20 passes for 98 yards with one touchdown and one interception – his passing efficiency rating for the game was 102.66, the seventh time in 14 career starts it has been less than even a modest 115.0; the 100th-ranked passer in the nation last season had a rating of 116.25.

McMaryion did not get off to much of a start taking over in the third quarter, but hit 10 of 16 passes for 96 yards and put up points on his first three drives, albeit with short fields on the first two after the defense forced fumbles by Myles Gaskin and backup quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels.

Fresno State started those drives at the Huskies 26 and 40 and settled for field goals by Jimmy Camacho.

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

Check back at www.fresnobee.com/sports for more on the game.

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

Up next

NEVADA AT FRESNO STATE

  • Saturday, Sept. 30: 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
  • Records: Bulldogs 1-2, Wolf Pack 0-3
  • TV/radio: ROOT/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
  • Of note: Nevada lost 30-28 to Idaho State on Saturday, a championship subdivision program. … The Wolf Pack, while Fresno State is on a bye, visit Washington State on Sept. 23.

No. 6 Washington 48, Fresno State 16

Fresno State

0

7

6

3

16

Washington

27

14

7

0

48

FIRST QUARTER

WAS — Gaskin 28 run (Vizcaino kick), 10:48

WAS — Pettis 4 pass from Browning (Vizcaino kick), 7:34

WAS — Gaskin 7 run (kick failed), 7:11

WAS — Pettis 77 punt return (Vizcaino kick), 5:11

SECOND QUARTER

WAS — Pettis 7 pass from Browning (Vizcaino kick), 12:07

FRE — Scott 6 pass from Virgil (Camacho kick), 2:59

WAS — Gaskin 8 pass from Browning (Vizcaino kick), :09

THIRD QUARTER

WAS — Pettis 73 pass from Browning (Soderberg kick), 13:58

FRE — FG Camacho 29, 10:42

FRE — FG Camacho 35, 4:28

FOURTH QUARTER

FRE — FG Camacho 31, 11:38

FRE

WAS

First downs

18

21

Rushes-yards

31-119

30-92

Passing

194

328

Comp-Att-Int

21-36-1

25-28-0

Return Yards

134

147

Punts-Avg.

5-24.8

3-38.0

Fumbles-Lost

1-0

2-2

Penalties-Yards

6-54

4-40

Time of Possession

32:55

27:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Fresno State, Hokit 3-29, Rivers 10-29, McMaryion 5-23, Mims 6-17, O’Neal 2-11, S.Johnson 2-7, Virgil 2-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Washington, Gaskin 8-56, Ahmed 10-28, L.Coleman 7-13, McGrew 1-6, Pounds 1-0, Bridge-Gadd 1-(minus 1), Browning 1-(minus 4), Carta-Samuels 1-(minus 6).

PASSING — Fresno State, Virgil 11-20-1-98, McMaryion 10-16-0-96. Washington, Pettis 1-1-0-36, Carta-Samuels 5-5-0-37, Browning 19-22-0-255.

RECEIVING — Fresno State, Scott 5-40, K.Johnson 4-51, Mims 4-41, Ja.Rice 3-43, O’Neal 2-12, Hokit 2-4, Grim 1-3. Washington, Pettis 5-92, Aa.Fuller 4-45, Lenius 4-44, H.Bryant 3-99, Pounds 2-12, Gaskin 2-10, Ahmed 2-2, Dissly 1-9, Kizer 1-9, L.Coleman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Fresno State, Camacho 48.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 1:12

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'
Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'
Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

View More Video