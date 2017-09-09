Even amid blowout, plenty of positives for Bulldogs vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Fresno State football team isn’t No. 1-ranked Alabama good, it’s not even close, and no one ever suggested as much.
But if Saturday’s 41-10 loss to the Crimson Tide explained anything, it’s that these Bulldogs already are supremely better than last year’s 1-10 unnatural disaster, and the differences are staggering.
A Fresno State offense that could not score a point at Colorado State last November actually found the end zone against Alabama’s vaunted defense. And a Bulldogs defense, that saw the this-worldly likes of UNLV, Toledo and Tulsa drop 45-plus points on them last autumn, held Alabama’s offense to 13 points in the second half.
There are no such things as moral victories when multimillion-dollar budgets are at play, but there are such things as demoralizing defeats – and this wasn’t one of them, no matter what the 43½-point betting line anticipated before kickoff.
“I like how we played in the second half,” first-year Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford said after dropping to 1-1 in his return to Fresno State. “It would have been easy to roll over and our guys played tough.”
Sure, playing hard should be the bare minimum, and is worthy of no medals, but to watch the past two seasons at Fresno State is to see improvement by leaps and bounds.
They say the game got out of hand, but we felt like we were always right there, just a couple of big plays away.
Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil on the Bulldogs’ effort against No. 1 Alabama
There was sophomore linebacker Jeffrey Allison, doubling his previous career best with a game-high 14 tackles.
There was an offensive line with every disadvantage in size, speed and pedigree, allowing but one quarterback sack, and that not until the fourth quarter of a long-decided game.
“I think we proved something today,” Allison said.
Twice, the defense forced field goals with goal-to-go stops inside the 10-yard line. Only once did this defense give up a TNT play, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 55-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game for a 7-0 lead.
Fresno State was no threat to beat Alabama, but postgame comments show that the Bulldogs have moved beyond last season’s collective and perpetual shoulder slump of a mood.
“They’re a great team, No. 1 in the country, but I feel like we can play with anybody,” said quarterback Chason Virgil, whose 26-yard touchdown pass over the top to Derrion Grim topped a 21-for-34 day for 180 yards.
“They say the game got out of hand, but we felt like we were always right there, just a couple of big plays away. We just kept trying to get momentum on our side, and finish strong like we did with that touchdown at the end.
“To do that against a team like Alabama that’s known for great defense was good.”
154 rushing yards for Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who also ran for two touchdowns
To be clear, Fresno State was never a big play away from anything but their first loss of the Tedford regime, yet it shows that they have moved beyond last season’s collective and perpetual shoulder slump of a mood.
Yeah, it would have been nice if Virgil and his targets weren’t so off on third downs some of the time, but that is not why they lost. They lost because Alabama is bigger and better and better still, because of course they are.
There was no stopping an Alabama quarterback who ran 10 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, often making the Bulldogs suffer when their pass coverage held up deep, only to watch Hurts run free over the undefended middle of the field.
Hurts completed 14 of 18 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, leaving Fresno State with no idea what he would do next.
Mostly, Hurts kept the lethargic Crimson Tide from nodding off from boredom in their home opener – Alabama coach Nick Saban is going to pull scholarships when he sees so many guys walking on and off the field between plays.
Alabama did enough to make sure the Bulldogs would not be upsetting the powers that be in college football on this given Saturday.
All Fresno State could do was say it wasn’t so bad half the time. Again, when propped against the backdrop of 2016, it’s the best consolation prize they’ve got going for the time being.
“The guys kept playing, especially in the second half,” Tedford said. “There were positives out there.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT NO. 7 WASHINGTON
- Saturday: 6:30 p.m. in Seattle
- Records: Bulldogs 1-1, Huskies 2-0
- TV/radio: Pac-12 Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Of note: After the Bulldogs lost 41-10 at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, the Huskies routed FCS school Montana 63-7 in their home opener.
Alabama 41, Fresno State 10
Fresno State
3
0
0
7
—
10
Alabama
14
14
3
10
—
41
FIRST QUARTER
BAMA — Jalen Hurts 55 run (Pappanastos kick), 14:21. Drive: 2 plays, 73 yards, 0:39. Alabama 7, Fresno State 0.
BAMA — Hale Hentges 23 pass from Hurts (Pappanastos kick), 8:24. Drive: 10 plays, 62 yards, 4:25. Key play: Hurts 17 run to the Fresno State 45. Alabama 14, Fresno State 0.
FRE — FG Jimmy Camacho 27, 4:03. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 4:21. Key play: Chason Virgil 30 pass to Da’Mari Scott to the Alabama 18. Alabama 14, Fresno State 3.
SECOND QUARTER
BAMA — Hurts 3 run (Pappanastos kick), 14:25. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:38. Key play: Hurts sideline pass to Calvin Ridley for 16 yards to the Fresno State 41. Alabama 21, Fresno State 3.
BAMA — Damien Harris 5 run (Pappanastos kick), 1:15. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 2:29. Key play: Hurts 28 run to the Fresno State 18. Alabama 28, Fresno State 3.
THIRD QUARTER
BAMA — FG Pappanastos 24, 2:03. Drive: 11 plays, 53 yards, 5:31. Key play: Hurts 16 run to the Fresno State 9. Alabama 31, Fresno State 3.
FOURTH QUARTER
BAMA — FG Pappanastos 22, 7:08. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 0:44. Alabama 34, Fresno State 3.
FRE — Derrion Grim 26 pass from Chason Virgil (Camacho kick), 6:06. Drive: 4 plays, 37 yards, 1:02. Key play: Virgil 11 run to the Alabama 26. Alabama 34, Fresno State 10.
BAMA — Henry Ruggs 16 pass from Tua Tagovailoa (Pappanastos kick), 2:41. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:25. Key play: Tua Tagovailoa sideline pass to Xavian Marks for 24 yards to the Fresno State 28. Alabama 41, Fresno State 10.
FRE
BAMA
First downs
18
28
Rushing
5
17
Passing
11
11
Penalty
2
0
NET YARDS RUSHING
58
305
Rushing attempts
22
39
Avg. per rush
2.6
7.8
Rushing TDs
0
3
Yards lost Rushing
81
316
Yards lost Rushing
23
11
NET YARDS PASSING
216
192
Com-Att-Int
26-41-1
20-27-0
Avg. per attempt
5.3
7.1
Avg. Per Comp
8.3
9.6
Passing TDs
1
2
Total Offense Yards
274
497
Total offense plays
63
66
Avg. Gain Per Play
4.3
7.5
Fumbles: Number-Lost
1-0
0-0
Penalties: Number-Yards
1-6
4-30
PUNTS-YARDS
6-222
3-125
KICKOFF-YARDS
3-187
8-506
Int: Number-Yds-Td
0-0-0
1-30-0
Fumble Returns: Number-Yds-TD
0-0-0
0-0-0
Possession Time
29:18
30:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Fresno State, Rivers 9-29, McMaryion 1-15, Hokit 4-12, D.Scott 2-10, Virgil 3-3, Mims 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 13). Alabama, Hurts 10-154, N.Harris 13-70, Scarbrough 6-36, D.Harris 6-32, Ridley 1-13, Tagovailoa 3-0.
PASSING — Fresno State, Virgil 21-34-1-180, McMaryion 5-7-0-36. Alabama, Hurts 14-18-0-128, Tagovailoa 6-9-0-64.
RECEIVING — Fresno State, K.Johnson 8-55, D.Scott 7-67, Grim 2-23, Riddering 2-20, Hokit 2-16, Ja.Rice 1-10, Jordan 1-7, Mims 1-7, Rivers 1-6, O’Neal 1-5. Alabama, Ridley 5-45, Sims 3-28, R.Foster 2-23, Scarbrough 2-15, I.Smith 2-7, Marks 1-24, Hentges 1-23, Ruggs 1-16, N.Harris 1-10, Jeudy 1-8, D.Harris 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
TACKLES — Fresno State, Jeffrey Allison 7-7, Juju Hughes 5-4, Jaron Bryant 6-1, Johnny Johnson 3-2, James Bailey 3-1, Ka’Lonn Milton 2-1, Kwami Jones 2-1, DeShawn Potts 2-1, Jackson Finch 1-2, Trent Soechting 1-2, Justin Green 0-3, Anthoula Kelly 2-0, Malik Forrester 2-0, Justin Rice 1-1, Tobenna Okeke 1-1, Robert Stanley 1-1, Virgil 1-0, Emeka Ndoh 1-0, George Helmuth 1-0, Nathan Madsen 0-1, Keiti Iakopo 0-1, Jasad Haynes 0-1, Patrick Belony 0-1. Alabama, Ronnie Harrison 5-3, Rekwon Davis 3-5, Keith Holcombe 4-3, Hootie Jones 4-0, Anthony Avertett 3-1, Da’Ron Payne 3-1, Mack Wilson 2-2, Johnny Dwight 2-1, D. Thompson 2-0, Jered Mayden 2-0, M. Fitzpatrick 1-1, Da’Shawn Hand 1-1, Jamey Mosley 1-1, Tony Brown 1-1, Xavier McKinney 1-1, Dylan Moses 0-2, Joshua McMillon 1-0, S. Hamilton 1-0, Levi Wallace 1-0, Jamar King 0-1, C. Allen 0-0.
A — 101,127
Fresno State schedule
SEPTEMBER
2 vs. Incarnate Word, W, 66-0
9 at Alabama, L, 41-10
16 at Washington 6:30 p.m. (PAC-12)
30 vs. Nevada* 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
7 at San Jose State* 4:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
14 vs. New Mexico* 7 p.m.
21 at San Diego State* 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
28 vs. UNLV* 7 p.m.
NOVEMBER
4 vs. BYU, TBD (ESPN Networks)
11 at Hawaii* 8 p.m.
18 at Wyoming* 11 or 11:30 a.m.
25 vs. Boise State* 12:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
*Mountain West Conference game
