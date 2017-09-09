No. 1 Alabama puts the Hurts on Bulldogs

Fresno State made some plays, had a few moments and hung in fairly well on Saturday at No. 1 Alabama.

What they didn’t have was much of an answer for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score in a 41-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Hurts hit 14 of 18 passes and while playing only three quarters accounted for 282 of the Crimson Tide’s 497 total yards.

The Alabama quarterback scored on a 55-yard run on the second play from scrimmage and hit tight end Hale Hentges for a 23-yard score on the Tide’s next series.

The Bulldogs (1-1), who received a $1.4 million guarantee from Alabama and have another big ($1 million) payday next week at No. 7 Washington, answered with a 27-yard field goal by Jimmy Camacho.

Quarterback Chason Virgil led Fresno State on a nine-play, 70-yard drive to get into the red zone, but on a third-and-1 from the Alabama 9 the drive faltered. Virgil rolled right and was chased out of bounds by linebacker Jamey Mosley for no gain.

Virgil completed 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass to Derrion Grim with 6:06 remaining.

Alabama, though, was too much for the Bulldogs, who were taking on a No. 1-ranked team for the third in school history following a 2003 matchup at Oklahoma and a 2005 game against USC.

Hurts led the Crimson Tide (2-0) on two more scoring drives in the second quarter in taking a 28-3 lead into halftime and Alabama ground out the rest of the game. Freshman Tua Tagovailoa took over for Hurts in the final quarter.

Jeffrey Allison, the Bulldogs’ Mike linebacker, had 14 tackles, including seven solo and a sack.

Up next FRESNO STATE AT NO. 7 WASHINGTON Saturday: 6:30 p.m. in Seattle

Bulldogs 1-1, Huskies 2-0 TV/radio: Pac-12 Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)

Pac-12 Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600) Of note: After the Bulldogs lost 41-10 at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, the Huskies routed FCS school Montana 63-7 in their home opener.