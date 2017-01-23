Report: Ex-Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter to join Cal as defensive coordinator

Former Fresno State head football coach Tim DeRuyter will become Cal’s new defensive coordinator, according to a published report.
Fox Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman reported Monday afternoon on Twitter that DeRuyter, who compiled a 30-30 record in four-plus seasons with the Bulldogs, was expected to join new Bears head coach Justin Wilcox in Berkeley.
DeRuyter did not immediately return a text message seeking confirmation.
After going 20-6 with two Mountain West titles during his first two seasons at Fresno State, DeRuyter slid to 10-24 over the next three. He was fired Oct. 23 after the Bulldogs returned home from a loss at Utah State that sent them to 1-7. Fresno State then lost its final four games under interim coach Eric Kiesau to finish 1-11. Kiesau and the rest of DeRuyter’s staff were let go in December by new coach Jeff Tedford.
Fresno State fired DeRuyter with $3.1 million in guaranteed salary left on his contract per terms of a five-year deal he signed in 2014. However, any salary DeRuyter makes in college football during the 2017 and ’18 seasons would be deducted from the amount Fresno State still owes him.
Cal’s previous defensive coordinator under ex-coach Sonny Dykes, Art Kaufman, made $593,000 in 2016, according to USA Today.
Before coming to Fresno State, the 54-year-old DeRuyter has previous experience as a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Air Force, Nevada, Navy and Ohio.
