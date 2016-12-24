Tedford completes Bulldogs staff with three-time NAIA Coach of the Year as OC

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford has placed his offense in the hands of a three-time NAIA Coach of the Year.
He’s Kalen DeBoer, who went 67-3 (.957) with three NAIA national titles at University of Sioux Falls from 2005-09. That’s his alma mater.
3 NAIA national titles and Coach of the Year honors for Kalen DeBoer at University of Sioux Falls
DeBoer most recently was Eastern Michigan’s offensive coordinator for three seasons.
Ryan Grubb coached Eastern Michigan’s offensive line during the time, and he comes with DeBoer to Fresno State to complete Tedford’s staff. Grubb will coach the Bulldogs’ offensive line and coordinate the running game.
Eastern Michigan went 7-6 this season for its first winning record since 1995. Coming off a 1-11 season in 2015, the Eagles tied for the biggest turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
They also participated in their first bowl in 19 years, losing 24-20 to Old Dominion in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday.
DeBoer (pronounced duh-BOR) had junior quarterback Brogan Roback crank it up through the air as Eastern Michigan ranked 35th in the FBS in total offense (455.2 average) while shattering the school record with 5,917 total yards.
Roback, in 10 games, passed for 2,694 yards and 18 touchdowns, delivering six 300-yard games with a high of 468.
DeBoer coordinated Southern Illinois’ offense for four seasons before moving to Eastern Michigan.
Grubb has coached with DeBoer in six seasons – three each at Sioux Falls and Eastern Michigan.
Grubb coordinated Sioux Falls’ offense for four seasons following DeBoer’s departure.
