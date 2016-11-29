Fresno State Football

Fresno State’s Camilli, Clovis West alum Chachere of San Jose State on All-MW team

Senior linebacker Jeff Camilli again proved a bright spot in Fresno State’s 1-11 football season.

Camilli was the only Bulldogs player to earn All-Mountain West first- or second-team honors when he was named Tuesday to the second team after finishing 15th in the nation with 108 tackles (9.8 per game), along with four sacks and a forced fumble.

Voting was by the conference’s 12 head coaches and select media members.

Three former high school stars from the central San Joaquin Valley recruited away from the area were named to the All-Mountain West football team, including Clovis West High alum Andre Chachere on the first team for San Jose State.

Chachere, a junior cornerback, made four interceptions, broke up 14 passes, recorded 36 tackles and forced two fumbles.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who prepped at Firebaugh before playing a year at Reedley College, was named to the second team.

2,748 Passing yards for Wyoming’s Josh Allen, the Firebaugh native who has thrown for 23 touchdowns and guided the Cowboys to the Mountain West championship game. Allen was named to the all-conference second team.

In addition to leading Wyoming to the Mountain West championship game, Allen is 178-of-310 passing for 2,748 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 222-pound sophomore rushed for 487 yards and seven touchdowns.

San Diego State tight end David Wells (Clovis North) also made the second team. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior has 20 catches for 254 yards and four touchdowns for an Aztecs team that will travel to Wyoming for the Mountain West title game Saturday.

Three Fresno State players received honorable mention: safety Stratton Brown, receiver KeeSean Johnson and kicker Kody Kroening.

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey repeated as Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 1,908 yards rushing during the regular season and finishing fourth in rushing touchdowns (15). Aztecs defensive back Damontae Kazee✔ repeated as Defensive Player of the Year as did teammate Rashaad Penny as Special Teams Player of the Year.

It is the second time in conference history that a team has swept the player of the year awards in back-to-back years. Texas Christian did so in 2009-10.

Coach of the Year went to Wyoming’s Craig Bohl after he led the Cowboys to the Mountain Division title and 8-4 overall mark, a six-win improvement from 2015.

All-Mountain West football team

OFFNENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., RB, San Diego State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Damontae Kazee, Sr., DB, San Diego State

COACH OF THE YEAR

Craig Bohl, Wyoming

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rashaad Penny, Jr., KR, San Diego State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Brett Rypien* So. Boise State

WR Thomas Sperbeck* Sr. Boise State

WR Michael Gallup Jr. Colorado State

RB Donnel Pumphrey** Sr. San Diego State

RB Brian Hill Jr. Wyoming

TE Jacob Hollister Sr. Wyoming

OL Travis Averill Sr. Boise State

OL Mario Yakoo Sr. Boise State

OL Fred Zerblis Sr. Colorado State

OL Nico Siragusa* Sr. San Diego State

OL Chase Roullier Sr. Wyoming

PK John Baron II So. San Diego State

PR/KR Rashaad Penny* Jr. San Diego State

DEFENSE

DL Ryan Watson Sr. Air Force

DL Sam McCaskill Sr. Boise State

DL David Moa So. Boise State

DL Alex Barrett* Sr. San Diego State

LB Jahlani Tavai So. Hawaii

LB Calvin Munson* Sr. San Diego State

LB Tau Lotulelei Sr. UNLV

DB Weston Steelhammer** Sr. Air Force

DB Damontae Kazee* Sr. San Diego State

DB Andre Chachere Jr. San José State

DB Andrew Wingard So. Wyoming

P Hayden Hunt Sr. Colorado State

*Two-Time First-Team Selection

**Three-Time First-Team Selection

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Josh Allen So. Wyoming

WR Tanner Gentry Sr. Wyoming

WR Jalen Robinette Sr. Air Force

RB Jeremy McNichols* Jr. Boise State

RB Teriyon Gipson Sr. New Mexico

TE David Wells Jr. San Diego State

OL Jake Bennett Jr. Colorado State

OL Dejon Allen Jr. Hawaii

OL Austin Corbett Jr. Nevada

OL Reno Henderson Sr. New Mexico

OL Daniel Brunskill Sr. San Diego State

PK Luke Strebel Sr. Air Force

PR/KR D.J. May Sr. Wyoming

DEFENSE

DL Malik Reed So. Nevada

DL Nik D’Avanzo Sr. New Mexico

DL Garrett Hughes Jr. New Mexico

DL Travis Seefeldt Sr. Utah State

LB Ben Weaver Sr. Boise State

LB Kevin Davis Sr. Colorado State

LB Jeff Camilli Sr. Fresno State

DB Brodie Hicks Sr. Air Force

DB Chanceller James Sr. Boise State

DB Jonathan Moxey Sr. Boise State

DB Malik Smith Sr. San Diego State

P Sean Wale Sr. Boise State

*Two-Time Second-Team Selection

2016 HONORABLE MENTION

Fresno State: Stratton Brown, Sr., DB; KeeSean Johnson, So., WR; Kody Kroening, Jr., P.

Air Force: Haji Dunn, Sr., LB; Tim McVey, Jr., KR; Colin Sandor, Sr., OL; Dylan Vail, Sr., OL.

Boise State: Steven Baggett, Sr., OL; Mason Hampton, Jr., OL; Tanner Vallejo, Sr., LB; Cedrick Wilson, Jr., WR.

Colorado State: Nick Callender, Sr., OL; Nick Stevens, Jr., QB; Paul Thurston, Sr., OL.

Hawaii: Trayvon Henderson, Jr., DB; Marcus Kemp, Sr., WR; Leo Koloamatangi, Sr., OL; Meffy Koloamatangi, Jr., DL; Jalen Rogers, Sr., DB; Rigoberto Sanchez, Sr., PK/P.

Nevada: James Butler, Jr., RB; Wyatt Demps, Jr., WR; Asauni Rufus, So., DB.

New Mexico: Dakota Cox, Sr., LB; Daniel Henry, Sr., DB; Aaron Jenkins, So., OL; Jason Sanders, Jr., PK.

San Diego State: Kyle Kelley, Sr., DL; Quest Truxton, Jr., PR.

San Jose State: Michael Carrizosa, Jr., P; Isaiah Irving, Sr., DL; Jeremiah Kolone, Jr., OL; Maurice McKnight, Jr., DB; Christian Tago, Sr., LB.

UNLV: Troy Hawthorne, Sr., DB; Mike Hughes, Jr., DL; Nathan Jacobson, So., OL; Will Kreitler, Sr., OL; Torry McTyer, Sr., DB.

Utah State: Austin Albrecht, Sr., OL; Ricky Ali’ifua, Sr., DL; Wyatt Houston, Sr., TE; Jake Simonich, Sr, OL; TE; Austin Stephens, Sr., OL.

Wyoming: Lucas Wacha, Sr., LB.

