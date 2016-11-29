Fresno State’s Camilli, Clovis West alum Chachere of San Jose State on All-MW team

Senior linebacker Jeff Camilli again proved a bright spot in Fresno State’s 1-11 football season.
Camilli was the only Bulldogs player to earn All-Mountain West first- or second-team honors when he was named Tuesday to the second team after finishing 15th in the nation with 108 tackles (9.8 per game), along with four sacks and a forced fumble.
Voting was by the conference’s 12 head coaches and select media members.
Three former high school stars from the central San Joaquin Valley recruited away from the area were named to the All-Mountain West football team, including Clovis West High alum Andre Chachere on the first team for San Jose State.
Chachere, a junior cornerback, made four interceptions, broke up 14 passes, recorded 36 tackles and forced two fumbles.
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who prepped at Firebaugh before playing a year at Reedley College, was named to the second team.
In addition to leading Wyoming to the Mountain West championship game, Allen is 178-of-310 passing for 2,748 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 222-pound sophomore rushed for 487 yards and seven touchdowns.
San Diego State tight end David Wells (Clovis North) also made the second team. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior has 20 catches for 254 yards and four touchdowns for an Aztecs team that will travel to Wyoming for the Mountain West title game Saturday.
Three Fresno State players received honorable mention: safety Stratton Brown, receiver KeeSean Johnson and kicker Kody Kroening.
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey repeated as Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 1,908 yards rushing during the regular season and finishing fourth in rushing touchdowns (15). Aztecs defensive back Damontae Kazee✔ repeated as Defensive Player of the Year as did teammate Rashaad Penny as Special Teams Player of the Year.
It is the second time in conference history that a team has swept the player of the year awards in back-to-back years. Texas Christian did so in 2009-10.
Coach of the Year went to Wyoming’s Craig Bohl after he led the Cowboys to the Mountain Division title and 8-4 overall mark, a six-win improvement from 2015.
All-Mountain West football team
OFFNENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., RB, San Diego State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Damontae Kazee, Sr., DB, San Diego State
COACH OF THE YEAR
Craig Bohl, Wyoming
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rashaad Penny, Jr., KR, San Diego State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Brett Rypien* So. Boise State
WR Thomas Sperbeck* Sr. Boise State
WR Michael Gallup Jr. Colorado State
RB Donnel Pumphrey** Sr. San Diego State
RB Brian Hill Jr. Wyoming
TE Jacob Hollister Sr. Wyoming
OL Travis Averill Sr. Boise State
OL Mario Yakoo Sr. Boise State
OL Fred Zerblis Sr. Colorado State
OL Nico Siragusa* Sr. San Diego State
OL Chase Roullier Sr. Wyoming
PK John Baron II So. San Diego State
PR/KR Rashaad Penny* Jr. San Diego State
DEFENSE
DL Ryan Watson Sr. Air Force
DL Sam McCaskill Sr. Boise State
DL David Moa So. Boise State
DL Alex Barrett* Sr. San Diego State
LB Jahlani Tavai So. Hawaii
LB Calvin Munson* Sr. San Diego State
LB Tau Lotulelei Sr. UNLV
DB Weston Steelhammer** Sr. Air Force
DB Damontae Kazee* Sr. San Diego State
DB Andre Chachere Jr. San José State
DB Andrew Wingard So. Wyoming
P Hayden Hunt Sr. Colorado State
*Two-Time First-Team Selection
**Three-Time First-Team Selection
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Josh Allen So. Wyoming
WR Tanner Gentry Sr. Wyoming
WR Jalen Robinette Sr. Air Force
RB Jeremy McNichols* Jr. Boise State
RB Teriyon Gipson Sr. New Mexico
TE David Wells Jr. San Diego State
OL Jake Bennett Jr. Colorado State
OL Dejon Allen Jr. Hawaii
OL Austin Corbett Jr. Nevada
OL Reno Henderson Sr. New Mexico
OL Daniel Brunskill Sr. San Diego State
PK Luke Strebel Sr. Air Force
PR/KR D.J. May Sr. Wyoming
DEFENSE
DL Malik Reed So. Nevada
DL Nik D’Avanzo Sr. New Mexico
DL Garrett Hughes Jr. New Mexico
DL Travis Seefeldt Sr. Utah State
LB Ben Weaver Sr. Boise State
LB Kevin Davis Sr. Colorado State
LB Jeff Camilli Sr. Fresno State
DB Brodie Hicks Sr. Air Force
DB Chanceller James Sr. Boise State
DB Jonathan Moxey Sr. Boise State
DB Malik Smith Sr. San Diego State
P Sean Wale Sr. Boise State
*Two-Time Second-Team Selection
2016 HONORABLE MENTION
Fresno State: Stratton Brown, Sr., DB; KeeSean Johnson, So., WR; Kody Kroening, Jr., P.
Air Force: Haji Dunn, Sr., LB; Tim McVey, Jr., KR; Colin Sandor, Sr., OL; Dylan Vail, Sr., OL.
Boise State: Steven Baggett, Sr., OL; Mason Hampton, Jr., OL; Tanner Vallejo, Sr., LB; Cedrick Wilson, Jr., WR.
Colorado State: Nick Callender, Sr., OL; Nick Stevens, Jr., QB; Paul Thurston, Sr., OL.
Hawaii: Trayvon Henderson, Jr., DB; Marcus Kemp, Sr., WR; Leo Koloamatangi, Sr., OL; Meffy Koloamatangi, Jr., DL; Jalen Rogers, Sr., DB; Rigoberto Sanchez, Sr., PK/P.
Nevada: James Butler, Jr., RB; Wyatt Demps, Jr., WR; Asauni Rufus, So., DB.
New Mexico: Dakota Cox, Sr., LB; Daniel Henry, Sr., DB; Aaron Jenkins, So., OL; Jason Sanders, Jr., PK.
San Diego State: Kyle Kelley, Sr., DL; Quest Truxton, Jr., PR.
San Jose State: Michael Carrizosa, Jr., P; Isaiah Irving, Sr., DL; Jeremiah Kolone, Jr., OL; Maurice McKnight, Jr., DB; Christian Tago, Sr., LB.
UNLV: Troy Hawthorne, Sr., DB; Mike Hughes, Jr., DL; Nathan Jacobson, So., OL; Will Kreitler, Sr., OL; Torry McTyer, Sr., DB.
Utah State: Austin Albrecht, Sr., OL; Ricky Ali’ifua, Sr., DL; Wyatt Houston, Sr., TE; Jake Simonich, Sr, OL; TE; Austin Stephens, Sr., OL.
Wyoming: Lucas Wacha, Sr., LB.
