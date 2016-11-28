Community college QB is first Fresno State commit for Jeff Tedford

At his introductory news conference, new Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford wanted to focus on recruiting in California.
He’s making good on his promise.
West Los Angeles College quarterback Jorge Reyna orally committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday, becoming the first player to commit during the Tedford era.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Downey native arrived in Fresno on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
“The meet was great,” Reyna said Sunday. “I love his philosophy and commitment on changing the program at Fresno State.”
Per NCAA rules, college coaches are not allowed to comment on prospective student-athletes until a national letter of intent has been signed and validated. Signing day is Feb. 1.
Reyna said he plans to transfer to Fresno State for the start of the spring semester in January.
At West Valley this season, Reyna completed 316 of 448 attempts (70.5 percent) for 3,646 yards and 39 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also had 106 carries for 386 yards and seven touchdowns. The Metro League offensive Player of the Year led the state in completions, completion percentage and passing yards per game (364.6).
After meeting with Tedford for close to an hour before kickoff against San Jose State, Reyna said he was sold on the tenets of Tedford’s message: discipline, structure, hard work, commitment and preparation.
“I love what Coach Tedford is about,” Reyna said. “I love the campus and the community. I am granted an opportunity to compete and learn from one of the best coaches around, and Fresno State feels like home.”
Reyna said he was recruited out of high school by Arizona and San Jose State. At West Valley, he was recruited by Central Florida and Virginia.
“It means a lot being his first commit, but now it is time to prepare for spring football and finish strong with my academics at West L.A. College,” he said. “I am grateful and appreciative of Coach Tedford’s belief and interest for me. Being a future Bulldog means a lot and the opportunity to bring the community together and thrive as a student-athlete.”
Before Tedford’s hiring, 11 players committed.
▪ Freedom High-Oakley running Ronnie Rivers, the son of former Fresno State star Ron Rivers, and Ventura College tight end Gunner Javernick picked up offers from Fresno State.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Fresno State 2017 football recruits
- LB Bruce Bivens, Davis-Houston
- QB Cameron Burston, Contra Costa College
- OL Jesse Chamberlain, Burroughs
- WR Patrick Jeune, Morningside-Inglewood
- OLB Robert McWilliams, Coral Gables Senior High-Florida
- S Javon McInnis, Ranchview High-Irving, Texas
- CB Demetrius Murray, Grayson High-Loganville, Ga.
- CB Darrius Outland, University-Irvine
- QB Jorge Reyna, West Los Angeles College
- ATH Mark Salazar, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego
- LB Cody Watson, Chaminade College Prep-Hollywood, Fla.
- S Justin Wafer, Augustus Hawkins-Los Angeles
Comments