Live updates: Fresno State leads San Jose State at half

Fresno State. playing for pride while closing out the worst season in program history, bounced back from a slow start to lead San Jose State 14-7 at halftime of Saturday afternoon’s game at rainy Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs (1-10, 0-7 Mountain West) are mired in a school-record nine-game losing streak that included the midseason firing of coach Tim DeRuyter.
And this one got off to an inauspicious start, with Fresno State’s special teams giving away points in a first quarter that saw the Spartans take a 7-0 lead.
But behind an efficient Zach Kline, a senior transfer making his second straight start at quarterback, the Bulldogs rallied. The defense and special teams did their part as well.
Dontel James’ 1-yard run capped a 13-play, 48-yard drive to tie it with 6 minutes left in the half. The drive was set up by DeShawn Potts’ recovery of a fumbled punt return.
KLINE WITH THE QB RUN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!! #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/bIUBIIhucm— Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) November 26, 2016
On the Spartans’ next possession, they went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Bulldogs 44 only to see a pass fall incomplete. Fresno State needed just three plays to score, with Kline passing 9 yards to Michael Martens, freshman Josh Hokit carrying for 15 and Kline going the final 32 on a run.
Stratton Brown’s first career interception ended San Jose State’s final drive of the half after the Spartans had first-and-10 at the Fresno State 18.
Kline completed 8 of 12 passes for 117 yards and had netted 34 yards on nine carries. Fresno State had a 198-142 edge in total yards and a 3-minute advantage in time of possession.
ENDZONE INTERCEPTION! 1ST CAREER INTERCEPTION FOR STRATTON BROWN! #GODOGS pic.twitter.com/j9dTAu0pDX— Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) November 26, 2016
San Jose State scored in the closing seconds of the opening quarter after a blocked punt gave the Spartans (3-8, 2-5) a short field.
Starting at the Bulldogs 11, San Jose State needed just two plays. Kenny Potter passed 8 yards to Tim Crawley to make it 7-0 with 41 seconds left.
Fresno State, last in the Mountain West in total offense (336.9 yards per game) and scoring offense (18.0 ppg), drove 89 yards on its opening possession only to lose the ball on downs on fake field goal.
On fourth-and-2 from the San Jose State 6, punter/holder Blake Cusick passed to kicker Kody Kroening who dropped the ball just before absorbing a big hit that sent him to the turf. Kroening did return to kick both of the Bulldogs’ extra points.
Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau caps his four-game run as interim head coach. Ex-Cal coach Jeff Tedford, also a former Bulldogs quarterback and offensive coordinator, takes over in 2017.
