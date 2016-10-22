Fresno State trails Utah State 17-14 at halftime

Utah State scored off a blocked punt but Fresno State had a late answer to pull within 17-14 at halftime of a matchup of struggling Mountain West Conference teams Saturday night.
The Bulldogs, on fourth-and-18 from their 20 following a broken play and a sack, saw the Aggies’ Jentz Painter break through and Austin Cheney recover in the end zone with 6:22 to go in the half.
.@USUFootball takes lead after Jentz Painter blocks @FresnoStateFB punt and Austin Cheney (@ACheney2) recovers! Aggies lead 14-7 #mwfb pic.twitter.com/73gZnf0dD5— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 23, 2016
Brock Warren’s career long 43-yard field goal gave Utah State a 17-7 lead with 3:45 to go, but the Bulldogs strung together their best drive of the night to get back within a single score in the closing minutes.
Chason Virgil hit Jared Rice for a 1-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs went 77 yards in 13 plays. Virgil went 8 for 8 for 55 yards on the scoring march.
HIGHLIGHT: QB Chason Virgil finds TE Jared Rice in the endzone for a TD. Virgil was 8-for-8 on TD drive. #GoDogs #MWLateNight pic.twitter.com/cPlqttOIz6— Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) October 23, 2016
Both teams have been offensively challenged while going winless in their first three conference games this season. Fresno State ranked 10th in the 12-team league in total offense at 354.9 yards per game. Utah State was slightly better, ninth at a 391.3 clip.
Neither team, until the Bulldogs’ final drive of the half, was doing much to improve those numbers. Fresno State, with the late surge, had 159 yards of total offense, including 44 on 23 running plays. Utah State had 167 total yards.
Virgil, who entered having completed exactly 50 percent of his passes this season (120 of 240), was 16 of 25 for 115 yards in the first two quarters.
Each team scored in the opening period, with the Bulldogs tying it on Dontel James’ bruising 3-yard touchdown with 1:28 remaining.
Virgil converted a fourth-and-1 from the Aggies 16 and the Bulldogs picked up an automatic first on fourth-and-2 at the 7 when Utah State was called for delay of game. On the next play, James was hit at the line of scrimmage but spun free and fought his way past would-be tacklers into the end zone.
It capped a 15-play, 86 yard drive.
HIGHLIGHT: "What a run by Dontel James!" Fresno State ties USU at 7-7 w/ 1:28 left in the 1st quarter! #GoDogs #MWLateNight pic.twitter.com/o05IHB7EPq— Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) October 23, 2016
Otherwise, it was tough going on the ground for a Fresno State team that ranks 117 nationally in rushing. James picked up 39 yards in the half on 17 carries, an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.
Kent Myers passed 21 yards to Braelon Roberts for a touchdown, the first of the junior wide receiver’s career, to put Utah State up 7-0 at the 10:23 mark.
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-3) were looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Aggies (2-4, 0-3), like Fresno State in the West, are mired in last as the only team without a conference victory in the Mountain Division.
